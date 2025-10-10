Let's Discover Whether or Not Christopher Columbus Slept With a Manatee — Not a Joke "I saw three sirens that came up very high out of the sea," Columbus wrote. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 10 2025, 5:01 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons; Mega

It's crazy to celebrate Christopher Columbus, a man who discovered lands that already existed, contributed to the deaths of indigenous people, and then told everyone he was in the Indies when he was definitely not in the Indies. Most people would be fired if they were that bad at their jobs. Fun fact about Columbus: he never actually set foot on North America. The closest he got was Guanahani in the Bahamas. This begs the question, why does this man have his own national holiday?

The reason Columbus gets so much credit is that his explorations opened the doors for future expeditions. He also enslaved people and brought new diseases with him that would eventually kill the native people of each place he visited. Columbus died believing he had been to the Indies. Without the help of modern technology, how could he ever know the truth? It's ignorance that leads to things like believing Columbus may have slept with a manatee. Did he? Let's get into it.

We can't believe we have to address this but, Christopher Columbus never slept with a manatee.

Remember that pesky ignorance thing we were talking about? It strikes again in reference to an unsettling rumor that Columbus slept with a manatee. In his own log, Columbus wrote, "Yesterday, when I was going to the Rio del Oro, I saw three sirens that came up very high out of the sea. They were not as beautiful as they are painted since, in some ways, they have a face like a man." Harsh words from a guy with no sense of direction.

Experts have come to believe that Columbus actually saw manatees but mistook them for mermaids. Apparently, this was an issue for sailors who were so horned up that they could confuse almost anything for a woman. Obviously, an easy solution to a bizarre problem would be to invite ladies on board ships. Preferably, ladies who wanted to be there. To no one's surprise, men thought women were bad luck. If a woman was on board for some reason, she was often blamed for bad weather or even disease.

Speaking of Columbus Day, apparently it's back.

If you're worried about what your Google Calendar is going to say on the second Monday of October, worry no more. In an executive order riddled with propagandized language, President Trump declared that day will always be Columbus Day. As a reminder, it was still Columbus Day. In 2021 former president Joe Biden acknowledged that the day was also Indigenous Peoples Day. He never got rid of Columbus Day.

Of course, you would never know that based on the executive order that claimed "left-wing arsonists" sought to destroy Columbus' name. After a brief history of Columbus, the executive order goes on to say he was a "prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage." As a reminder, Columbus never actually spent a single second in North America. Whose heritage?

Christopher Columbus’s spirit of determination & adventure has provided inspiration to generations of Americans. On #ColumbusDay, we honor his remarkable accomplishments as a navigator, & celebrate his voyage into the unknown expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. https://t.co/Mg3dxRfPuN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2018