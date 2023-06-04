Distractify
Kid Roasts Teacher For Teaching "Lies" About Christopher Columbus

No one can believe the wisdom that this kid imparted upon the internet after learning about Columbus Day.

Mark Pygas - Author
By

Jun. 3 2023, Updated 11:01 a.m. ET

Kid Roasts Teacher Over "Lies" About Columbus
Source: Facebook

When we're taught about Christopher Columbus in school, we hear the glorified version. We don't hear about how he probably wasn't even the first European to discover the Americas, how he actually thought that he'd landed in India because he believed the world was pear-shaped and much smaller than it actually is, and of course, his brutal treatment of native populations. 

Alanya Kolberg recently took to Facebook to share a school journal entry by a Detroit school child named King. In the journal, King blasts his teacher for"teaching lies" about Columbus. 

n
Source: Facebook
The entry reads: 

"Today was not a good learning day. Blah blah blah I only wanted to hear you not talking."
"You said something wrong and I can't listen when I hear lies. My mom said that the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace."

Christopher Wallace being the birth name of The Notorious B.I.G, of course. The journal continues...

"Because Columbus didn't find our country the Indians did. I like to have Columbus Day off but I want you to not teach me lies. That is all."
"My question for the day is how can white people teach black history?"
The teacher replied to the entry with: "King I am very disappointed in your journal today." To which King replied: "Ok."

Savage. Unsurprisingly, social media was all about the journal entry. 

"King, I am VERY proud of your journal today," wrote someone on Twitter. Another added, “If this doesn’t remind me of my parents showing up at my Catholic HS after my AP World Civ. tried to convince me that Hannibal Barca wasn’t Black…”

Some user's pointed out King's use of the term Indian as opposed to Native American, though others were quick to point out that many adults still use the term. 

Others just loved the journal entry. 

And the savagery. 

Get this kid a scholarship. 

