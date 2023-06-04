Kid Roasts Teacher Over "Lies" About Columbus

Home > Viral News > Trending Kid Roasts Teacher For Teaching "Lies" About Christopher Columbus No one can believe the wisdom that this kid imparted upon the internet after learning about Columbus Day. By Mark Pygas Jun. 3 2023, Updated 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

When we're taught about Christopher Columbus in school, we hear the glorified version. We don't hear about how he probably wasn't even the first European to discover the Americas, how he actually thought that he'd landed in India because he believed the world was pear-shaped and much smaller than it actually is, and of course, his brutal treatment of native populations.

Alanya Kolberg recently took to Facebook to share a school journal entry by a Detroit school child named King. In the journal, King blasts his teacher for"teaching lies" about Columbus.

Source: Facebook

The entry reads:

"Today was not a good learning day. Blah blah blah I only wanted to hear you not talking."

"You said something wrong and I can't listen when I hear lies. My mom said that the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace."

Christopher Wallace being the birth name of The Notorious B.I.G, of course. The journal continues...

"Because Columbus didn't find our country the Indians did. I like to have Columbus Day off but I want you to not teach me lies. That is all."

"My question for the day is how can white people teach black history?"

The teacher replied to the entry with: "King I am very disappointed in your journal today." To which King replied: "Ok."

Savage. Unsurprisingly, social media was all about the journal entry.

"King, I am VERY proud of your journal today," wrote someone on Twitter. Another added, “If this doesn’t remind me of my parents showing up at my Catholic HS after my AP World Civ. tried to convince me that Hannibal Barca wasn’t Black…”

“My mom said the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace, because Columbus didn’t find our country, the Indians did.”



King, I am VERY proud of your journal today! pic.twitter.com/QLMwZWObsE — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) January 23, 2018

If this doesn't remind me of my parents showing up at my Catholic HS after my AP World Civ. teacher tried to convince me that Hannibal Barca wasn't Black... pic.twitter.com/f5pfbF3XK1 — Natalie Ball (@MzSailiante) January 24, 2018

Some user's pointed out King's use of the term Indian as opposed to Native American, though others were quick to point out that many adults still use the term.

obviously it’s incorrect but still a common name even used by Natives themselves. — ｔｙ࿊ (@evilxbeat) January 23, 2018

Well, I mean... His teacher isn't teaching facts so he may not know that Native Americans is the correct "name". — Lil Brown Girl (@tae611) January 23, 2018

I hope his mom also teaches him to clarify which Christopher Wallace they're talking about lol — baby platypus (@monotreme_lad) January 23, 2018

Others just loved the journal entry.

He critiqued her Eurocentric and dehumanizing lesson plan, and the cherry on top is that he did it without name-calling. If this were my kid, I would frame this page and buy him a pizza. (And start researching better schools for him to thrive in.) — Nicole Stamp (@nicolestamp) January 24, 2018

King, I was a teacher before I became a social worker. I would NEVER use red pens or criticism in a student's journal. Great job standing up for what you believe is correct! I bet your Mom can help the teacher learn more about our country. Keep up the good work. — oliver: I BITE RACISTS (@poorhouseinmo) January 23, 2018

Great journal, King! — MapleDonut (@mapledonut) January 24, 2018

10/10 for King. Detention for the 'teacher'. — Catherine Baird (@BairdCatherine) January 24, 2018

Go King! Your teacher might someday open her heart to learning from you. — bKind (@dbarberphd) January 23, 2018

i'm disappointed in the teacher. although the kid should've said 'indigenous peoples' instead of using 'indians', he was speaking the truth & it was a great moment for the teacher to respect him and engage in how she could do better instead of her basically trying to shame him. — Pfunk-the original (@Gluonsrule) January 23, 2018

And the savagery.

BRUH 😂😂😂 — Black Female Logic (@BlackGirlTee) January 23, 2018

THIS IS SO INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL! — NaTasha Leyva (@NaTashaLeyva2) January 24, 2018

I bout died when I read that lol — Black Female Logic (@BlackGirlTee) January 23, 2018

when I read "ok" this is what I imagined. pic.twitter.com/0MU0wnNqIq — jamie. (@MudkipMama) January 23, 2018