Columbus Day Is Back: Trump Issues Proclamation Calling Explorer an "American Hero"

For years, the second Monday of October has been a controversial day, with many not knowing whether to refer to the date as Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day, the official (but taboo) federal holiday. Well, Donald Trump just issued a new proclamation to make it very clear where he stood on the issue.

Naturally, the news has sparked outrage among many, who have disagreed with yet another decision by the Trump administration. Find out the details of the proclamation and if Indigenous Peoples Day will still be observed.

Trump declares return of Columbus Day in new proclamation.

On Oct. 9, 2025, Trump officially signed a proclamation restoring Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day, which was formally recognized by former President Joe Biden back in 2021, according to USA Today. Since Biden’s statement, many states have chosen to celebrate both days, while others have ditched Columbus Day entirely, despite it still being recognized as a federal holiday.

Indigenous Peoples Day was recognized in response to long-standing criticism that celebrating Christopher Columbus Day “glorifies the exploitation and genocide of native peoples,” per the outlet.

Trump used the proclamation to attack left-wing activists.

“Outrageously, in recent years, Christopher Columbus has been a prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage,” the proclamation read. “Before our very eyes, left-wing radicals toppled his statues, vandalized his monuments, tarnished his character, and sought to exile him from our public spaces.”

“Under my leadership, those days are finally over — and our Nation will now abide by a simple truth: Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination,” Trump continued.

He also noted that with the proclamation there will be directives to follow to celebrate Christopher Columbus.

“I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim October 13, 2025, as Columbus Day,” the proclamation stated.

“I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” Trump added. “I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of the great Christopher Columbus and all who have contributed to building our Nation.”

Mere moments after signing the document, Trump relayed a message to Italy.

“Columbus Day — we’re back, Italians. We love the Italians,” he said, per the New York Post. White House staff secretary Will Scharf, White House staff secretary, shared the significance of Italy in relation to Christopher Columbus. “[It’s a] particularly important holiday for Italian Americans who celebrate the legacy of Christopher Columbus, and the innovation and explorer zeal that he represented,” he said.

Christopher Columbus’s spirit of determination & adventure has provided inspiration to generations of Americans. On #ColumbusDay, we honor his remarkable accomplishments as a navigator, & celebrate his voyage into the unknown expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. https://t.co/Mg3dxRfPuN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2018