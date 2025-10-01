Trump Has Announced a New Direct-to-Consumer Prescription Drug Website TrumpRx is designed to lower prices for some consumers. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 1 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

We all know that President Trump's history of branding things with his own name extends back to well before his time in the White House, but it has continued through his two terms as president. In late September 2025, Trump announced TrumpRx, the latest initiative to be named after the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the name offers some hints as to what the site is ultimately for, there are plenty of people who are still confused about what exactly it is. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is TrumpRx?

TrumpRx is a new government website (TrumpRx.gov) that is selling drugs directly to consumers at discounted prices. The effort is part of a broader effort by the administration to bring down the prices consumers pay for various pharmaceuticals and to bring them more in line with what is paid by people in other countries. This initial deal is with Pfizer, but Trump has said that negotiations are in the works with other companies, according to NPR.

"The American consumers have been subsidizing research and development for the entire planet," Trump said in a press conference, where he was joined by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. "They put all of that on us, and yet they were the beneficiaries, too. So it's been changed." The website has not launched yet, and is planned for launch at some point in 2026, although the exact date was not part of Trump's announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

The website will also be a portal that takes users to pharmaceutical companies' direct-to-consumer websites to fulfill orders. According to a company press release, the prices on that website will be 50 percent lower on average. "Specific terms of the agreement remain confidential," the release added. The website would only be for people without insurance, but it could lower costs for drugs substantially for that community.

Can’t wait to hear what GOP leadership thinks of TrumpRx. For years Dems wanted Medicare to be able to negotiate drug prices. GOP balked and screamed socialism. Now Trump wants to sell drugs via a government-owned website. — John Wilson, MBA, MS (@JohnWilson) September 30, 2025 Source: X/@JohnWilson

Article continues below advertisement

Pfizer is just the first company to partner with the administration.

If Trump's statement is to be believed, the administration's goal is to eventually have deals with many different pharmaceutical players in addition to Pfizer. Pfizer, though, was apparently the first to come to a final agreement with the administration. "I think today we are turning the tide, and we are reversing an unfair situation," Bouria said in his own statement alongside the president.

Why are drug prices higher in the United States?

The reason prescription drugs cost more in the United States is that, unlike many countries around the world, we don't have a national healthcare system to set the price of drugs. The prices are therefore set by the market, which has led to some exorbitant pricing.