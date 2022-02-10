Florida Georgia Line Has Officially Announced That They're Taking a Break

In a recent interview with People at the opening of a new FGL exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, FGL members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced that they're going to be taking a break from being a duo after their string of summer festival dates. It appears that both artists will focus on their own individual musical pursuits.

"I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," Tyler told the publication.