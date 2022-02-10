Florida Georgia Line Has Officially Announced That They're Taking a Break

Florida Georgia Line Has Officially Announced That They're Taking a BreakBy Chris Barilla
Feb. 10 2022, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
When it comes to country music, Florida Georgia Line has been one of the genre's biggest acts for the last decade. The duo, famous for their hit tracks such as "This Is How We Roll" and "Cruise," have endeared themselves to millions of country fans, and in doing so solidified their place in music history.
Unfortunately, things may be changing for the famed duo sooner rather than later, and fans are going to have to brace for a new era of their music. So, did Florida Georgia line actually break up? Here's what we know so far.
Did Florida Georgia Line break up?
In a recent interview with People at the opening of a new FGL exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, FGL members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced that they're going to be taking a break from being a duo after their string of summer festival dates. It appears that both artists will focus on their own individual musical pursuits.
"I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," Tyler told the publication.
"We’re sort of using these last 12 shows as a time to celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while," Tyler added.
Brian also clarified that it's not a breakup. "We’re not going our separate ways," Brian told People. "We’re taking a break from recording our music. We’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music."
Florida Georgia Line was previously rumored to have broken up back in 2020.
This is not the first time that Florida Georgia Line has faced breakup rumors throughout their successful run. Back in 2020, rumors surfaced that the two were calling it quits after Tyler and Brian unfollowed each other on social media over political disagreements, but that never came to fruition and the duo continued performing and creating music.
According to their official website, FGL has seven stops left in their current tour, running through summer 2022.
Originally, they announced a full-scale tour back in May 2021, but by August had to cancel it due to rising COVID-19 cases. Now, the duo is only left with their remaining festival tour dates.
These final tour stops span the greater U.S. and Canada. They include Country Thunder Arizona in Florence, Ariz., on Apr. 10, 2022; the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla., on June 4, 2022; the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, N.J., on June 16, 2022; Country Fest 2022 in Cadott, Wis., on June 24, 2022; Country Thunder Wisconsin in Twin Lakes, Wis., on July 24, 2022; Boots & Hearts in Oro Station, Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 6, 2022; and Country Thunder Alberta in Alberta, Canada, on Aug. 21, 2022.