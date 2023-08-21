Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Social Media Is Convinced That Controversial Streamer Fousey Lost His Kick Deal Wait, did Fousey lose his Kick deal? Many on social media believe the controversial YouTuber and streamer's multi-million dollar deal fell through. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 21 2023, Published 3:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / fouseyTUBE

On Aug. 7, 2023, controversial YouTuber and streamer Fousey revealed he was banned from Twitch for using a hateful slur toward the LGBTQ+ community. The streamer eventually took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed that he "got banned for using the 'F' slur."

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the Twitch ban, Fousey shared his desire to take a hiatus and undergo treatment. However, on Aug. 8, the controversial content creator announced that he would be taking his streaming talents to Kick — a relatively new rival site that offers streamers a heftier percentage of profits. But now, some people think Fousey lost his deal with Kick. Read on for all the known details.

Article continues below advertisement

So, did Fousey lose his Kick deal?

On Aug. 15, TikTok user @g7blessings posted a video with a text overlay that reads: "10 minutes after Fousey said Kick was about to sign the deal, he receives a phone call cancelling the deal."

So, what happened? Well, it's currently unclear, but some people on TikTok are claiming Fousey lost the multi-million dollar deal after Kick streamer Adin Ross saw texts between him (Fousey) and his (Adin) sister, Naomi. OK, but wait a second: Does a streamer actually have the power to cancel a deal? We don't think so!

Article continues below advertisement

On the other hand, others swear that Fousey never lost his Kick deal. There's a clip going around on TikTok of Fousey getting upset on a phone call, and people believe it's about the canceled deal. However, a few people have confirmed that the phone call had nothing to do with the Kick deal — it was simply about him not going to a party.

Article continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, on Aug. 20, TikTok user @uclips_ posted a video that featured Fousey discussing the Kick deal — and it sounds like it fell through.

"I was scared to tell my mom about the deal because I've let her down so many times. I told her and my dad I'm gonna retire them," Fousey said in the video. "So when I got the money this time, like an idiot, I announced to everybody that I'm gonna retire my parents and give them [money] and pay off their house."

Article continues below advertisement

"So my mom, on the phone right now, in almost tears, said, 'What about your deal?'" Fousey continued, adding that he didn't want to tell his dad (about what we assume is the deal falling through) because he called the streamer the other day and said, "Everybody in the family has called me to congratulate you on your deal. Is it real?"