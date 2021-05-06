Notorious Drug Kingpin George Jung Dies at Age 87 — Did He See His Daughter Kristina Sunshine Before His Death?

In the 2001 film Blow, Johnny Depp portrays Massachusetts-born drug smuggler George Jung, who spent more than 20 years behind bars before he was released in 2014.

Since his release from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, George Jung has been living his best life, but recent reports confirm that George’s journey has come to an end. On May 5, it was revealed that George Jung had died . But what was his cause of death?

How did George Jung die?

According to TMZ, George Jung suffered from kidney and liver failure and ultimately died in his hometown of Weymouth, Mass., while in hospice. George’s official Twitter page confirmed the news of George’s death in a tweet that featured one of the most famous quotes from Blow. The tweet read, "May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars."

Although George was initially apprehensive about Johnny Depp playing his doppelganger in Ted Demme’s Blow, he later praised the actor for his portrayal and hung out with him on more than one occasion. In the past, George has opened up about his life of crime, which he didn’t think was a crime at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

He explained in an interview with PBS, “I felt that there was nothing wrong with what I was doing because I was supplying a product to people that wanted it and it was accepted. I mean nobody really was making any negative statements about marijuana.”

Article continues below advertisement

George added, “In fact it was being accepted, I think at one time, in the '60s it came close to being legalized. Have a Woodstock where half a million people showed up and everybody smoking marijuana. Where else will get a gather of half a million people where no one was murdered, there was no violence or what have you.”

George Jung’s story will be revisited in the upcoming five-part series Boston George: Fame Without the Fortune, but fans still have questions that need answers from George Jung’s last film. For example, did George Jung ever see his daughter again?