Josh and Katie aka Jatie Vlogs Said They're "Taking a Break" — Is It a Prank?

If you're a fan of getting your fix of entertaining content from watching countless YouTube videos, then chances are you've seen or heard of Jatie Vlogs. Real-life couple, MMA fighter Josh Brueckner and Katie Betzing, are behind Jatie Vlogs, and the pair got engaged in November of 2019.

The two posted about purchasing and moving into a home together in their recent vlogs, but they startled fans when they posted a breakup video on March 22.