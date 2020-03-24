Is There Nikita Dragun and James Charles Beef? An Explanation

The description even alluded to the feud, stating, "There's been a lot of things said online and I'm finally sitting down to address them. Please watch until the very end. SHOP DRAGUN BEAUTY." But Nikita didn't end up even mentioning James — she only talked about haters and mean comments. Viewers felt deceived and manipulated, and many pointed out that she was simply using James to sell her own brand. The comments are now turned off, but one person stated, "Using your so called [sic] friends [sic] tragic moment for your own gain. Disgusting." Others accused her of clickbait.