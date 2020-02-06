We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Kristen McAtee Compares Her and Scotty Sire's Breakup Video to a 'Black Mirror' Episode

"There's no sparkle to this video, but it's informational, I guess," Kristen McAtee said in a new video, titled "we broke up".

Posted on Feb. 5, the six-minute and 18-second-long clip offers a clear-eyed reevaluation of Kristen and Scotty Sire's five year-long-relationship, providing much-needed clarification on why they decided to go separate ways. The shocking news left a monumental impact on fans, with many expressing a great deal of disappointment over the unfortunate turn of events. 

Scotty Sire and Kristen McAtee broke up after five years of dating.

Scotty and Kristen met each other in 2015, and in no time, they started shooting videos like the iconic "Kristen Thinks Our Dog is a Chicken Muffin," "My Girlfriend Being Weird for Five Minutes!" or "Trying to Attract Sea Bears at Stagecoach." 

Their relationship inspired dozens of video compilations, social media posts, and an eight-chapter long fan fiction titled "Scotty Sire & Kristen McAtee; a love story" published on Wattpad.