Kristen McAtee Compares Her and Scotty Sire's Breakup Video to a 'Black Mirror' Episode

"There's no sparkle to this video, but it's informational, I guess," Kristen McAtee said in a new video, titled "we broke up".

Posted on Feb. 5, the six-minute and 18-second-long clip offers a clear-eyed reevaluation of Kristen and Scotty Sire's five year-long-relationship, providing much-needed clarification on why they decided to go separate ways. The shocking news left a monumental impact on fans, with many expressing a great deal of disappointment over the unfortunate turn of events.