drunk-texts-billboard-1580922285063.jpg

David Dobrik Rents Billboard to Embarrass Friend Who Keeps Drunk-Texting His Assistant

Virtually everyone who has gotten drunk has at some point sent a drunk text. Drunk texts come with their own terrible consequence, in that they are usually very embarrassing. But for some repeat offenders, the mortification in the harsh, sober light of day is clearly not enough.

YouTube star David Dobrik is known for pranking his friends, but his latest antic may also be just the thing his friend Todd needs to start texting more responsibly. After David's assistant, Natalie, showed David the texts Todd sent her in the middle of the night, the 23-year-old prankster taught his pal a valuable lesson... by plastering a billboard with Todd's pic alongside his unfortunate texts.