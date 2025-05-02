Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Alive and Well, Despite What You May Have Heard The actor is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a false death hoax. By Joseph Allen Published May 2 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Another day, another rumor circulating online that someone famous has died. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the latest celebrity to be caught up in an online death hoax, and as the hoax has continued to spread around the internet, many want to learn more about whether it's true.

Jeffrey, who is best known for playing a variety of TV roles including Negan on The Walking Dead, is just the latest example of a celebrity who has fallen victim to rumors that they died. Here's what we know about these rumors in particular.

Source: Mega

Did Jeffrey Dean Morgan die?

Thankfully, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is very much still alive. The rumors appear to have started with a post on Facebook that claimed to have specific information about his death. “At about 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday (April 30, 2025), our beloved actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan passed away," the post reportedly claims. "Jeffrey Dean Morgan was born on April 22, 1966, in Seattle. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Thankfully, the information in the post is untrue, and has not been confirmed by any official sources. Notably, the post does not contain any details about how Jeffrey is supposed to have died, which might be because the claim is entirely false. In fact, Jeffrey has continued to post on his various social media accounts even after the time of death that is claimed in the post.

Celebrity death hoaxes are an easy way to farm engagement.

The reason various social media accounts spread false rumors about the deaths of celebrities is that it's an easy way to attract likes and followers. The post claiming that Jeffrey had died is not particularly subtle about this and even asks users to like the page if they are in mourning about Jeffrey's death. Because there's no way to immediately check the information, some small portion of people who see the post just believe that it's true.

Source: mega

Of course, even users who comment on the post to say that the information is false are playing into the hands of the posters. What the people spreading these rumors are ultimately after is attention, and commenting on the post is just as good for them as liking it might be. Regardless, though, it's important to know that not everything you see in a post on Facebook is necessarily true.

Death hoaxes can spur an emotional reaction which leads you to act before thinking. If you see a post on Facebook suggesting that someone famous has died, though, the first thing you should do is Google them to see if the news has broken in other places.