Some of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Tattoos Aren't Just for Show

While Jeffrey has tons of tattoos on his body, the ones getting attention now are the tattoos placed on the knuckles of his hands. On one hand, his knuckles read "GUSY" as a reference to his son, Augustus. And the other one, which has the letters "XOGV," means "hugs and kisses George Virginia," for his daughter, George. But the ink for his daughter is even more meaningful, as her birth came years after he and wife Hilarie Burton first started trying for a second child.

"It took her a minute to open her big baby blues. And the minute I looked into them, she had me wrapped [around her finger] from the get go," Jeffrey told USA Today. "And she has her mother wrapped. And her brother wrapped."

But, he added, the knuckle tattoos are also a message for his daughter's future partners. "Daddy loves his little girl. So if you come knocking on my door, you best have your manners attached."