‘Gold Rush’ Fans Want to Know Where Karla Is At — Has She Been Cut From the Show?

Gold Rush appeals to one of the oldest desires our miserable species has: a lust for all things shiny and sparkly. However the metal isn't just used for jewelry and as a plot device for Die Hard With a Vengeance, it actually carries a lot of modern practical applications. Whether it's in dentistry, crafting computer processors and and mobile phones, or even making glass, there's ton of uses for Gold that extend far beyond adorning yourself like a guy who sells counterfeit cologne and rugs on Canal street.

So it's no big surprise that folks love Gold Rush and the prospectors on the program, like Karla Ann Charlton. But fans are wondering: did she leave the show?