Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders and suicide.

Hulu's The Girl From Plainville takes another look at the Michelle Carter texting case. On July 12, 2014, 18 year-old Conrad Roy parked his truck in the parking lot of a Kmart in Fairhaven, Mass. where he committed suicide via carbon monoxide poisoning. At the time he was dating Michelle Carter (17), whose text messages encouraging Conrad to kill himself would later be found in his phone.

A year later, in 2015, Michelle would be arrested and charged with manslaughter. The Girl From Plainville shows us a Michelle Carter that many people didn't know, including the fact that she potentially had an eating disorder. But did she? Here's what we know.