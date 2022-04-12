Logo
Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning)
Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter in 'The Girl From Plainville'

'The Girl From Plainville' Cast Ages: How Old Are the Actors?

Apr. 12 2022

Hulu is on a roll with dramatic shows that are based on real-life events. For example, The Girl From Plainville tells the story of Michelle Carter. Michelle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 based on texts she sent to her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, that encouraged him to end his life.

The Girl From Plainville is a fictionalized take on Michelle's relationship with Conrad, and the trial that followed his death.

The real-life Michelle was only 17 when she sent the texts to Conrad, who died by suicide at the age of 18. But just how old is the cast of The Girl From Plainville in comparison to their real-life counterparts?

'The Great' star Elle Fanning portrays Michelle Carter.

Joseph Cataldo (Michael Mosley) and Michelle (Elle Fanning)
Michelle during her trial in 'The Girl From Plainville'

Actress Elle Fanning is a dead ringer for Michelle in The Girl From Plainville. The actress is currently 24 years old according to her IMDb page, making her six years older than Michelle was when she was in a relationship with Conrad.

Broadway singer Colton Ryan plays Conrad Roy.

Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan)
Conrad's story is at the center of 'The Girl From Plainville'

Conrad Roy is played by Broadway actor Colton Ryan, who was the understudy for the role of Conner Murphy in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, a role he also reprised for the film adaptation.

Per Colton's IMDb page, the actor is 26 years old, making him eight years older than Conrad was at the time of his death.

'Kids' actress Chloë Sevigny takes on the role of Conrad's mother.

Lynn Roy (Chloë Sevigny)
Lynn takes the stand in Michelle's trial.

Chloë Sevigny's hair is dyed a dark brown to play Lynn Roy, Conrad's mother, in The Girl From Plainville.

Per Gossip Next Door, the real Lynn is 49 years old. Chloë's IMDb page states that the Boys Don't Cry star is 47 years old, making Chloë the closest in age to her real-life counterpart out of all the cast members.

Broadway veteran Norbert Leo Butz plays Conrad's father.

Conrad Roy II (Norbert Leo Butz)
Conrad Roy II is the father of the late Conrad Roy III.

Norbert Leo Butz portrays Conrad Roy III's father, Conrad Roy II. The real-life Conrad Roy II is 50 years old, per the same report from Gossip Next Door.

In addition to being an actor, Norbert is also an accomplished singer who has played many roles on Broadway (and has two Tony awards to prove it). Norbert is 55 years old, per IMDb.

'Mad Men' star Cara Buono takes on the role of Michelle's mom.

Gail Carter (Cara Buono) and David Carter (Kai Lennox)
Cara and Kai play Michelle's parents in 'The Girl From Plainville'

Michelle Carter's mother Gail is portrayed by Mad Men and The Sopranos star Cara Buono. Gossip Next Door writes that Gail was born sometime in April 1967, so she will be turning 55 sometime in 2022.

In comparison, Cara is 48 years old, according to her IMDb profile.

The actor playing Michelle's father has appeared in everything from 'NCIS' to 'The Rookie.'

(L-R) David Carter (Kai Lennox) and Gail Carter (Cara Buono).
David and Gail watch their daughter's trial in 'The Girl From Plainville'

Rounding out the list of main cast members is Kai Lennox, who plays David Carter, Michelle Carter's father. The Gossip Next Door report on the Carters writes that the real David is currently 58 years old.

Kai's IMDb page doesn't note his age, so there's no way to compare the ages of the two men.

New episodes of The Girl From Plainville drop every Tuesday on Hulu.

