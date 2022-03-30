Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville' Takes Place in Massachusetts — Where Was the Series Filmed?By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 30 2022, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
In case you’ve been MIA, Hulu’s new drama, The Girl From Plainville, has become the talk of social media. The eight-episode series focuses on the real-life story of Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) and Conrad Roy III's (Colton Ryan) toxic relationship. Tragically, Conrad committed suicide after being encouraged via text message by Michelle.
It’s no surprise that social media is obsessed with the series, which packs love, drama, and true crime all into one show. Viewers are curious to know everything about the actors and learn whether showrunners decided to portray the real facts of the story. Plus, fans are also interested in learning about the series’ filming locations. After all, the tragic incident did occur in a small town... Keep reading to get the full scoop.
'The Girl From Plainville' was filmed in this popular TV and movie destination.
While the true story that The Girl From Plainville is based on took place in the Massachusetts town of Fairhaven, showrunners had a different location in mind for filming the series.
According to The Cinemaholic, The Girl From Plainville was filmed in various locations across the state of Georgia. This news shouldn’t come as a surprise since Georgia is currently one of the most popular filming destinations in America. Marvel’s Black Panther, Netflix’s Stranger Things, Forrest Gump, and more series and movies were filmed in the peach state.
The Cinemaholic shares that the series was mainly shot in the Savannah metropolitan area. In particular, the baseball scenes were reportedly shot at Taylor Park in the county of Bloomingdale. The Via Miramar Beach scene that occurs while Michelle and Conrad are summering in Florida was actually filmed at Tybee Island in Savannah. The outlet also reveals that Wilmington Island was used to film some scenes.
Other filming locations around Georgia include Jesup. Jesup is known as the home of the flathead catfish and has roots in the railroads that crossed within the city limits before the Civil War.
Lastly, production utilized the city of Mableton, Ga. for filming. The city is known for the Silver Comet Trail and Heritage Park. According to The Cinemaholic, Mableton also has beautiful terrain that includes rolling hills and narrow roads. Plus, the city is home to various parks and community gardens that’ll likely be seen throughout the series.
Are all eight episodes of ‘The Girl From Plainville’ available to stream?
Avid Hulu viewers are likely aware that Hulu can sometimes opt to not release its series all at once. For example, Nine Perfect Strangers' release schedule was such that the first three episodes dropped on the premiere date, and the remaining five episodes arrived to the platform on a weekly basis. It looks like The Girl From Plainville will follow a similar release schedule.
Per HITC, the first three episodes of the series were released on March 29, 2022. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly from April 5, 2022 until May 3, 2022.
Episodes 1 through 3 of The Girl From Plainville are currently available to stream on Hulu.