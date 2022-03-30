Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville' Takes Place in Massachusetts — Where Was the Series Filmed?

Other filming locations around Georgia include Jesup. Jesup is known as the home of the flathead catfish and has roots in the railroads that crossed within the city limits before the Civil War.

Lastly, production utilized the city of Mableton, Ga. for filming. The city is known for the Silver Comet Trail and Heritage Park. According to The Cinemaholic, Mableton also has beautiful terrain that includes rolling hills and narrow roads. Plus, the city is home to various parks and community gardens that’ll likely be seen throughout the series.