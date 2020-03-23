MiniLadd and Sami Broke up Earlier This Year — but They're Still Friends

Craig Thompson, aka MiniLadd, is finally back on YouTube after a two-month-long hiatus. The popular content creator decided to take a break in a bid to cope with mental health issues.

As he explained in a recently uploaded video, titled "Why I Left," the drastic step was necessary in order to cope with the growing pressure. However, some of his fans are curious to know — did this have anything to do with his love life? Did MiniLadd and Sami break up?