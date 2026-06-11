NBA Fans Started a Rumor That Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson Got Fired By Alisan Duran Updated June 11 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@nbaonespn

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson found himself at the center of criticism after his team suffered a historic collapse in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Following the loss, social media quickly filled with speculation about Johnson's future and whether the organization could make a dramatic coaching change.

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The rumors gained additional traction after a viral social media post claimed the Spurs had already moved on from Mitch. However, fans searching for answers may want to separate online reactions from confirmed reports before jumping to conclusions.

Source: MEGA

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Did Mitch Johnson get fired?

No, there is currently no indication that Mitch has been fired by the San Antonio Spurs. While social media posts and fan discussions have fueled speculation, the organization has not announced any coaching change, and major sports outlets continue to identify Mitch as the team's head coach.

The confusion appears to stem partly from a viral post shared by parody account Ballsack Sports, which falsely claimed Mitch had been dismissed following Game 4. As of this writing, neither the Spurs nor the NBA has confirmed any such move.

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The San Antonio Spurs have FIRED HC Mitch Johnson.



He is the first coach to be fired during an NBA Finals series. pic.twitter.com/TLR2deDOKa — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) June 11, 2026 Source: X/@BallsackSports

Why do fans want Mitch Johnson fired?

Much of the criticism stems from San Antonio's stunning Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. The Spurs led by as many as 29 points before surrendering the advantage in what became the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

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Following the defeat, many fans questioned Mitch's timeout decisions, late-game strategy, and overall game management. Screenshots circulating on Reddit, X, and Instagram show numerous supporters arguing that the collapse reflected poor coaching rather than simply player mistakes.

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"I know this is fake. But still he deserves to not get paid at least for stupidity," one fan tweeted before another added, "If I’m the Spurs front office, I’m sending both Fox and Mitch Johnson to Guantanamo Bay." A third chimed in, "Mitch fired and Pop to coach the last 3 games."

What did Mitch Johnson say after the Spurs' Game 4 loss?

Rather than discussing his own future, Mitch focused on helping his players recover from the devastating defeat. According to ClutchPoints, he encouraged the team to process the disappointment before turning its attention to the next game. "I told them to feel the emotion tonight. (But) they better be ready to play in two nights and win," Mitch said after the loss.

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Mitch also addressed what he believed caused the Spurs' historic collapse. After building a 29-point lead, San Antonio struggled to maintain the aggressive style that helped it dominate early in the game.

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"We got away from playing the brand of basketball that got us the lead, and you saw at times the aggressiveness and just the conviction that we played with early on dissipate a little bit," Mitch explained. "That's when you felt the momentum a little bit. We just needed a few more tough-minded plays to finish the job."