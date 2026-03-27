Someone Posted a Video of an Old Lady Texting During a Spurs Game, and the Spurs Responded Perfectly aware of the situation, the Spurs' fans clapped back at their next game — and they didn't disappoint. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 27 2026, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The San Antonio Spurs played the Phoenix Suns last week, in a game that even the most sport-averse people heard about. The Spurs won, 101–100, but no one seemed to notice afterward, as something much less predictable occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

The fans at March 19's game drew more attention than anything that happened on the court. A fan filmed an old lady texting during the game and posted it online. What transpired next was a video so viral that even the Spurs themselves responded.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

An old lady texting during the Spurs game went viral.

While someone texting during a basketball game is hardly noteworthy, it was the content of the woman's message that had the internet up in flames. The Spurs fan was messaging someone named "Chris" when she wrote about all the "crazy Hispanic fans" at the game, and wondered how they could afford their tickets. Well, ma'am, probably the same way you did.

Article continues below advertisement

The internet quickly went into a rage over the woman's ridiculous comment. Interestingly, no one seemed to care that there's some rogue Spurs fan zooming in on her camera on other people's phone screens. We'd argue this is a situation in which we wouldn't want to be in the stands next to either person.

@user8651774509145 The lady that went viral for sending a message to Chris about “crazy Hispanic fans” at the San Antonio Spurs game has now caused the Hispanic fans to own up to the name and they’ve even started showing up to the game with the phrase on their shirts with “yes we can afford it” on the back.#spursbasketball #sanantoniotx #wembanyama #crazyhispanicfan #44vato ♬ original sound - user8651774509145 Source: TikTok / @user8651774509145

Article continues below advertisement

The Spurs and the "crazy hispanic fans" had an epic response.

Perfectly aware of the situation, the Spurs' fans clapped back at their next game, and they didn't disappoint. When the Spurs played the Indiana Pacers on March 21, a Spurs fan group wore matching shirts that read "Crazy Hispanic Fan." Naturally, they were featured on the Jumbotron, much to the public's delight. Now, several San Antonio print shops are selling "Crazy Hispanic Fan" merchandise so that others can don the title at the next game!

The Spurs also responded to the incident in an official statement. Per Fox San Antonio, the Spurs wrote, "All of us in the Spurs organization are proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives because of the culture and contributions of our Latino community. Inclusion is a foundation for the San Antonio Spurs. We strive to provide an environment, in our facilities and across our community, that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity. Por Vida."

Article continues below advertisement

The fan group called Spurs Jackals released a statement as well. They posted on their X account, "We do not tolerate any discrimination. That being said, we will not give power to the ignorant. We are proud of our heritage, our cultura, and our city. There's a reason our hashtag is Por Vida. So yeah, we are crazy Hispanic fans, but don't think for a second that's an insult."