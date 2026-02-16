Spurs Waive Option With Jeremy Sochan — Here's Why He's Been Released Jeremy is out with the Spurs, so where is he going next? By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 16 2026, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Hoopsfix

The San Antonio Spurs are considered one of the most personable teams in the NBA. Their players are all friendly and open, and they even manage to tempt some of the best talent in the league. They're one of those teams you don't let go of once you find a home.

That's why it was so surprising to many that it appeared Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was set to be released by the team amid discussions of a trade in February 2026. Here's what we know about why the team let him go and what his plans are for the future.

Why did the Spurs release Jeremy Sochan?

Up until now, Jeremy's near future in the association has been in flux. According to USA Today, it all came down to timing. Jeremy was in talks with the Spurs to find a trade destination for the forward, but things didn't quite shake out the way they planned.

The outlet reports, "The New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns, among other teams, have all shown interest − but landed on a release instead after the deadline passed last week." This means that the Spurs waived their option to renew his contract, and he is now a pending restricted free agent as of the publication of this article.

It's a shame for fans of Jeremy as a Spurs forward, but there has been a sharp decline in his presence among the Spurs' starting lineup. According to USA Today, Jeremy averaged only 12.8 minutes across 28 games in the most recent season. Prior to that, he started 23 times. And with the addition of rookie forward Carter Bryant, Jeremy was shuffled out of the starting lineup altogether. So, it makes sense for him to look elsewhere for opportunities. The outlet reports that he is expected to pick between several high-demand teams.

While the Spurs wave goodbye to Jeremy, Victor Wembanyama is out there proving that rooks aren't always a pain.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have their focus on another star player: the highly anticipated Victor Wembanyama. Standing at an impressive estimated 7-feet-5-inches, "Wemby" is considered one of the most sought-after and eagerly anticipated players in the NBA. Some even call him the "future of the NBA."

But it doesn't appear to be going to his head at all. According to Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, Wemby is both humble and eager to pull his own weight on the team, proving that rookies aren't always a drag. Julian told the San Antonio Express-News, “I’m not going to name names, but I was on a team where I had to carry bags, and they wouldn’t carry anything. They were first to get off the plane, first to get on a plane, first to get on the bus. I’ve seen that.”

Yet, despite Wemby being one of the most in-demand players in the NBA, it doesn't go to his head. Julian shared, “He doesn’t make anyone carry his bags. After a game, we have security that helps us out. We all do that. The rookies, we pick on them a little bit. There are some guys who take advantage of that. But that’s not how he maneuvers. He’s very humble in what he does and how he does it."