Nikola Topic's Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis and Delayed NBA Debut
After surgery and chemotherapy, he made his long-awaited NBA debut.
Nikola Topic’s NBA debut was already going to be emotional. The Serbian guard was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and expectations were high from the moment his name was called. But what made the night unforgettable was not just basketball.
It was everything he had to overcome to get there, including setbacks that delayed the start of his professional career.
Nikola Topic's health became a major storyline after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer during the preseason. The diagnosis came after he had already missed his rookie year because of a knee injury suffered before the draft. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, he finally stepped onto the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking the end of a long and challenging recovery process.
Here's what we know about his health and his NBA debut.
What happened with Nikola Topic's health?
According to the Associated Press, Nikola was diagnosed with testicular cancer during the preseason. The diagnosis came after he had already missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury suffered before the draft.
He underwent a medical procedure in October following the diagnosis. After that, he began chemotherapy as part of his treatment plan. The process kept him sidelined for the entire season while he focused on recovery.
Testicular cancer is often highly treatable, especially when detected early, but chemotherapy can be physically taxing. He worked through treatment while gradually rebuilding his strength and conditioning with the Thunder’s support.
The NBA reported that he continued working toward a return even while undergoing chemotherapy. By the time he was cleared to play, it marked the end of a challenging stretch that included both a major injury and a cancer battle before ever playing an NBA game.
How did Nikola Topic return after treatment for testicular cancer?
After completing chemotherapy and recovering from his procedure, he worked his way back into basketball shape. He rejoined the team environment and prepared for his debut with careful monitoring and conditioning.
His first appearance for the Thunder was more than a standard rookie milestone. It represented a return to professional basketball after missing an entire season for a knee injury and then another due to his cancer diagnosis.
He checked into Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks late in the first quarter and was met with a loud ovation from the crowd. His first and only basket came early in the second quarter on a jumper from just inside the free-throw line. He finished the night with two points, one rebound, and one assist in a 110–93 loss.
His journey included surgery, chemotherapy, and months of recovery before he was ready to compete. His debut signaled not just the start of his NBA career, but the culmination of a demanding medical and physical comeback.
Stepping onto the court was about more than minutes played or points scored. It was proof that treatment, perseverance, and support from his organization carried him through a health crisis that temporarily paused his basketball dreams.