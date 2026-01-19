What Happened to Kyle Singler? Former NBA Forward’s Viral Rant Sparks Concern “I don’t feel safe.” Kyle Singler’s emotional rant raises serious questions about what’s happening after the NBA. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 19 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former NBA forward Kyle Singler has fans worried after he posted an explicit, emotional video rant online filled with explosive accusations about his personal life. In the video, Kyle claims people around him are taking his money and says he does not feel safe.

Kyle’s NBA run ended when Oklahoma City waived him in 2018. He later returned to Spain to continue his professional career, then stepped away from basketball entirely in 2019. EuroHoops reported at the time that he planned to retire to focus on personal matters. Now, Kyle appears to be opening up about those struggles in a rant that includes a series of disturbing claims.

What did Kyle Singler claim in his rant?

Kyle’s since-deleted rant moves between anger, fear, and frustration. He says he feels unsafe and financially exploited. He also makes extremely serious allegations involving his child. “I don’t feel safe,” the former athlete said, per The New York Post. “I’ve got people in my life taking my money — this is a message to everybody in my life who has been messing with me. My child is being sexually, physically, emotionally, spiritually abused. Shame on everybody that knows me that’s not helping, not intervening. F--k y’all. Duke, Medford [Oregon], everybody.”

Kyle then goes on to reveal that he is experiencing homelessness and does not have any support from family or friends. “I have people in my life f--king me, and nobody’s there,” he added. “I’m on my own, homeless, and people are just feeding off me … My child has been a weapon against me, I’m not apologetic for living my life out of love — being there for people I want to be around.”

This is not the first time Kyle has posted disturbing content online. According to The Post, the former NBA player posted a series of troubling videos on Instagram in 2024, prompting concern from members of the league.

Kyle Singler’s post-NBA story is not unique.

Before his viral rant, Kyle was tied to one of Duke’s biggest modern moments. He starred on Duke’s 2010 national championship team and took home the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award, according to ESPN. Detroit selected him 33rd overall in the 2011 NBA draft, and after a brief overseas stint to start his professional career, he made his way into the league.

Over six seasons, Kyle played for the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder, appearing in 363 NBA games, according to a 2019 EuroHoops recap. Oklahoma City re-signed him in 2015 on a reported five-year deal, but his role steadily shrank. The Thunder waived him in 2018. He later returned to Spain, including a stop in Tenerife, before quietly stepping away from professional basketball.