Wemby's Bald Again — Here's Why the NBA Star Shaved His Head Wemby went bald again, encouraging another Spurs player to join him. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 16 2026, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @wemby

In the NBA, team chemistry is everything. When players are at odds, it can be felt all the way down to the court. Players know it, coaches know it, and fans can even sense it from the stands. But when players are in sync, basketball becomes like a dance. With really, really tall dancers.

For the Spurs, team harmony is a given. Especially when you have players like Victor "Wemby" Wembanyama, who seems like an easy guy to be friends with, with a signature style and a signature smile. In January 2026, fans noted that he was bald. Again. So, why did Wemby shave his head this time? Here's what we know about the decision, how it impacted at least one other teammate, and how his dedication to inner peace influenced his hairstyle.

Why did Wemby shave his head?

Wemby may be best known for his skill on the court, but he's also pretty intense in his off time. The towering basketball star has a penchant for working on his inner growth and tracking his progress. On his social media, the NBA star has photos of himself traveling to monasteries to train with monks, using focus and inner peace to channel his better self.

In one photo, his head is being shaved by one of the monks. Which is likely where his decision to shave his head came from initially. According to Our Buddhism World, "By removing hair, monks demonstrate detachment from vanity and focus on inner spiritual growth."

It's a call to shed vanity and focus on inner clarity, letting go of the need to be vain or attached to worldly concerns. While Wemby obviously still has some worldly concerns, with a booming NBA career, it likely symbolizes his dedication to growing as a person. And it seems to be affecting his teammates. In January 2026, Wemby helped encourage teammate Keldon Johnson to go bald as well, letting KJ shave Wemby's before shaving his own in return. In a video, KJ gushed about the experience of joining several other bald Spurs players, calling it "fun."

After experiencing the baldness with Wemby and others, KJ wants to now convince the rest of the team to join him in his bald joy, promising that the next one to go bald is David Garcia.

In case you didn't know, Wemby is really, really tall.

But of course, while there's more to Wemby than meets the eye, there's also a lot to the eye. Because if you didn't know, Wemby is well over 7 feet tall. Exactly how much over 7 feet is a topic of much debate. But his ESPN record shows him at 7'4".

There aren't many men who can make regular NBA players look like children, but Wemby is one of them. It's perhaps surprising then to learn that he's such a gentle person, with so much focus on his own personal journey. Or maybe not so surprising when you consider that people likely judge him at a glance for his height.