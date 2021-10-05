Did Natasha Parker Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise may have actually been the most dramatic one in the history of the show, and it is set to conclude with a stacked, three-hour finale on Oct. 5.

Though there are many duos who are likely leaving the show together (and several who will get engaged), a few of the beloved singletons will be leaving BiP solo.