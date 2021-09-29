Mykenna Dorn Is the Latest Addition to 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Will She Find Love?

Twenty-four-year-old Mykenna Dorn made her debut in Season 24 of The Bachelor. She instantly became a fan favorite thanks to her kind demeanor and iconic facial expressions.

She first appeared on Bachelor in Paradise alongside other stars like Chelsea Vaughn, Alana Milne, and Alayah Benavidez just in time for a VIP party. Then she made a surprise return a few episodes later. So, what happened? Will Mykenna spark up a meaningful connection with someone on Bachelor in Paradise?

Mykenna Dorn has one episode left on 'Bachelor in Paradise' to spark up a connection with someone.

Mykenna bagged several rejections upon arrival to the Bachelor in Paradise. Aaron Clancy, who recently finished taping Season 17 of The Bachelorette, was just one of the men with whom she tried to have a conversation. So, how did it go?

Mykenna had a rocky start. She got rejected by Aaron, who passed on the opportunity to go on a date with her by briefly alluding to the whole debacle of Ivan Hall's spontaneous kiss with Chelsea Vaughn. "I do feel like emotionally, I wouldn't really be able to put myself completely there for you on the date," Aaron said, per People. "It wouldn’t really be fair to take that from you and someone else."

Struggling to come to terms with just how doomed the whole situation was, Mykenna headed to the beach for a solo cry. It didn't take long for Ed Waisbrot, a contestant on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, to come to the rescue. Ed offered to take Mykenna on a date. But she was feeling too devastated by then. "Nothing against you," she said. "I just think that, I don't think the timing's right to be here."

As Ed reminded her, she was better off making the most of the little time left she had on the show. Besides, she wouldn't have been able to fly back home straightaway. "You can't fly out tonight now anyway," Ed said. Ed and Mykenna went on a dreamy roller-skating date that reached its zenith with a candle-lit dinner set up inside a disco-themed room. Although Mykenna didn't have much hope for the date, Ed had no trouble cheering her up. By the end, they felt closer to each other than ever.

"I'm happy I stayed. Started out as one of the worst days that I thought I could ever have here. Walking in, I was like, 'I'm already crying, coming into [Bachelor in Paradise]," Mykenna told Ed. "But this is turning out to be a really great night." According to RealitySteve, Ed even gave his rose to Mykenna at one point. It's uncertain if they ended up together.

