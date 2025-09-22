Did Olivia Lopes Leave 'H3 Podcast'? Fans Think "Mental Health Break" May Mean Departure "I really hope Olivia has her phone muted." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 22 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @olivialopes

The H3 Podcast, started by comedian Ethan Klein and his wife Hila Klein, is known for controversy and internal squabbling. But things reached a new boiling point in 2025.

Podcast contributor Olivia Lopes opted to take a break for her mental health, stepping away to recover and catch a break from the infighting. But did she leave for good? Here's what we know about Olivia's future plans with H3 Podcast as well as what fans are saying about her break.

Did Olivia from 'H3 Podcast' leave the show?

Amid a number of internal squabbles over issues like women's rights and Palestine, the H3 crew seems to be cracking down the middle. On one side: Ethan, Hila, and Anisa. On the other, Olivia, AB, and Lena. Messages seemed to show that Anisa was pressuring Olivia to change her tune on certain topics, and fans called her out for the behavior. Olivia shocked fans by saying she was taking a mental health break in early September as things got even more heated, but did she leave for good?

As far as we can tell, Olivia plans for this to just be a temporary break. But given the tensions bubbling below the surface and the snarking back and forth on social media, it's hard to say what her long-term plan is. For now, however, it appears to be a temporary break. A break which she's receiving support for from co-stars AB and Lena.

@contentcrashout Has Olivia left the H3 Podcast? Ethan Klein in a recent show revealed that Olivia is on a "mental health break" from the controversial host's YouTube podcast. Recently Ethan Klein has come under fire after a highly controversial Reddit account was revealed, with crew members facing scrutiny for continuing to support Ethan Klein. Many online claim that Olivia will not return, claiming that 3 other regular show personalities (Cam, Sam & Ian) also left the show due to "being a toxic workplace". #h3podcast #h3h3 #ethanklein @h3_podcast @h3podcastdailyclips @ethankleinh3 ♬ original sound - Content Crashout - Content Crashout Source: TikTok / @contentcrashout

Things are getting dicey in the fandom amid Olivia's break.

With Olivia's future with H3 in question, you might think fans would be clamoring for her to return. You would be wrong, and for the most wholesome reasons possible. As the H3 crew continues to squabble and Olivia takes her space, she is receiving support from colleagues and fans alike.

AB, for instance, blasted Anisa and demanded that she "leave Olivia alone," adding, "She left her job for her mental health and you won't lay off" (excerpts via Reddit). AB added, "Nobody gives a f--k what the messages say. Why the f--k do you think she even felt the need to reach out to you!? Do you think she wanted to be your friend!? She was afraid of you."

And on Reddit, fans agreed. One fan wrote, "I really hope Olivia has her phone muted, taking a leave of absence for mental health is no joke, and it’s sick that they’re choosing NOW to do whatever tf this is. I just hope Olivia surrounds herself with people who love her, and I hope she knows that the online cesspool is not reflective of the love for her that’s out there. Mental health needs to be taken seriously, no matter what!"