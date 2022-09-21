'Big Sky' Showrunner on Why Fans Won't See U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor: "Had to Write Him Out"

Another mystery?

The crime drama Big Sky follows Cassie Dewell (Kylie Burbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), who team up to solve mysterious cases in a small town in Montana.

Fans of the ABC series know that the writers of the twist-filled series are not afraid to kill off major characters. Yes, we are referring to Cody Hoyt, played by Ryan Phillippe in Season 1.