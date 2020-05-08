Lovely Peaches Is the Latest TikToker to Fall Victim to a Death Hoax

According to a new rumor, Lovely Peaches might have died . Is this true? Let's find out.

The 19-year-old Louisiana-native also creates controversial content, producing short clips you're unlikely to forget about anytime soon. From bodily fluids to child sex trafficking, she covered the strangest topics out there.

Brittany Johnson (aka Lovely Peaches ) earned fame with a song that recently went viral on TikTok , titled "Burnin' 'N' Itchin.'"

So, did Peaches from TikTok die?

Peaches shot to fame with hotly contested Snapchats that saw her eat feces, period blood, and other bodily secretions. Often perceived as the much-needed source of entertainment for a generation plagued by tedium, the influencer ventured to a domain no other dared to enter before. With a whole host of Instagram Lives and Snapchats triggering visceral disgust, Peaches managed to keep a whopping 366,000 followers entertained.

According to a recent YouTube video by Primink, Peaches changed tact around the same time she found out that she was expecting a baby. Instead of using secretions as the main source of humor, she moved on to discuss even darker, deeper, and more shocking topics like child abuse or sex trafficking. These felt like the last straw for the social media users who already hesitated to engage with her previous videos.

Peaches struck the fine line between the deeply problematic and the comical, creating highly unusual videos that were hilarious at best and impossible to forget at worst. Death scares played a key role in her work, as she shot several Instagram Lives detailing her plans to stab her baby daughter, Cora Miracle, or else, kill her in her sleep.

Unafraid to bring up highly unconventional topics, Peaches demonstrated an uncanny ability to find new, impactful topics to trigger repulsion. However, she never feigned her own death.