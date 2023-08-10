Home > Viral News > Influencers Reports of Viral Star Lil Tay's Death May Not Be True According to Various Sources Is Lil Tay actually dead? The 15-year-old rapper and influencer is believed to be dead, but conspiracy theorists think it could be a death hoax. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 10 2023, Published 8:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/TikTok

The entire internet was reeling upon the announcement of 15-year-old rapper and influencer Lil Tay’s sudden and tragic death. However, as more details come out about what happened to her, it’s beginning to look like she hasn’t actually died. Her cause of death was undisclosed, and beyond that, her family had very little to say about what actually happened to Lil Tay and her brother.

Lil Tay first went viral in 2017 when she was only 9 years old for starting beef with influencers and showing off her lavish lifestyle. But after parental abuse allegations surfaced, Lil Tay’s accounts grew mysteriously quiet. Now, after five years of silence, she’s back in the headlines for her inexplicable death … but is Lil Tay really dead, or is it just a death hoax?

Lil Tay may not actually be dead. There’s a conspiracy that her parents faked her death on social media.

Born Claire Hope, Lil Tay became a viral sensation by posting outrageous videos on Instagram and YouTube with the help and encouragement of her brother, Jason Tian. But after complicated custody battles and legal battles for American work permits, Lil Tay’s stardom ended as quickly as it began. All her accounts went dark, although her YouTube account eerily had the bio, “help me.”

Because Lil Tay was only 10 years old at the time (she said she was 9, but she was actually born in October 2007, according to The Cut), her brother, then-16-year-old Jason Tian, ran all her social media accounts. He was also allegedly the inspiration behind her shot to stardom — he had tried to go viral with similar inciting videos, but his attempts were a bust.

So, he coached his little sister, Claire, and helped her become Lil Tay. Now, almost six years later, Lil Tay’s family posted on her Instagram, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

Now, the internet is going wild trying to figure out how Lil Tay and her brother died, while others are trying to figure out if they really did die. In fact, several outlets have confirmed with both the Vancouver Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department that there are no active investigations into her or her brother’s deaths.

“We haven’t gotten any reports of either death here,” the Vancouver P.D. told the New York Post. “As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating.” The Daily Beast also reported, “The L.A. County Coroner’s office told The Daily Beast that they had no record of Claire Hope, Claire Eileen Qi Hope, or her brother Jason Tian, in their system.”

It’s possible that the announcement on Lil Tay’s Instagram account is a death hoax.

The strange circumstances don’t end with the police. When the New York Post reached Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, at his Vancouver law firm, he told them, “Yeah, you have the right person, but I don’t have any comment right now. I’m not able to give you any comment right now. I’m sorry — I can’t.”

The Post asked if anyone else might be able to confirm, to which Christopher replied, “Um, no, not that that I’m aware of. Sorry, I can’t really comment or give you any help — I’m just going to let you go,” and he hung up. In 2018, Jason created a GoFundMe detailing Christopher’s alleged abuse towards Lil Tay to raise funds.

Now, the internet is swirling with rumors about what actually happened to Lil Tay. Some believe the abuse allegations and imagine Lil Tay and her brother were murdered. Others think they could have died in separate freak accidents or from drug use. Some have even suggested a suicide pact after years in and out of the spotlight.

However, without any police confirmation, the most likely scenario seems to be that Lil Tay and Jason are not dead at all. Several fake accounts are popping up to say the siblings are not dead and they’ve been living with their grandparents. But there's no proof that Lil Tay is making the content. The accounts allege that Lil Tay and Jason were in a battle to win access to their social media accounts, including Lil Tay’s Instagram account, which is supposedly in her parents’ control.

If that’s the case, whoever is running Lil Tay’s Instagram may be trying to kill off her “Lil Tay” persona (although that seems to have backfired). Another likely alternative is that after five years of silence, they are trying to bring Lil Tay back into the spotlight for a comeback. A death hoax is an easy way to do that, and we wouldn’t put it past Jason considering his history of doing outrageous things for fame.