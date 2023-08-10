Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Who Are Lil Tay's Parents? Here's What We Know About Christopher Hope and Angela Tian Internet sensation Lil Tay has reportedly died at just 14-years-old. Prior to her death, her parents faced off in a bitter custody battle over the teen rapper. By D.M. Aug. 9 2023, Published 9:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@liltay

Social media star Lil Tay has reportedly died at 14, according to a statement posted to her Instagram account. The teen rapper, whose real name is Claire Hope, rose to fame in 2018 after posting a series of now-viral videos. At only 9-years-old, Lil Tay amassed a huge following by sharing expletive-laced rants and showing off her lavish lifestyle, presumably funded by her parents. On August 9, Lil Tay’s family confirmed her death and revealed another tragic loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing,” the statement read. Adding, “Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.” The post further suggested that Lil Tay’s death was under investigation as the cause of death was unclear at the time of her reported passing.

Following Lil Tay’s death, her fans rushed to share tributes to the self-proclaimed “youngest flexer of the century.” Lil Tay boasts more than 3 million followers on Instagram and has collaborated with rappers like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion. As details emerge about the circumstances surrounding Lil Tay’s death, some are curious about her other family members. Here’s everything we know about Lil Tay’s parents, Christopher Hope and Angela Tian.

Who are Lil Tay’s parents?

After being thrust into internet fame, Lil Tay’s parents faced immense criticism for their daughter’s use of explicit language. The rapper appeared alongside her mother, Angela, on Good Morning America and responded to the backlash. “I’m a proud mom. I’m a great parent,” Angela said. “Also, my daughter has accomplished so much by herself.” For her part, Lil Tay emphasized that her parent were not “forcing” her to create online content.

Lil Tay was born and raised in Vancouver. According to The U.S. Sun, Angela worked as a real estate agent prior to Lil Tay’s rise to popularity. Angela moved Lil Tay and her brother to Los Angeles to further the rapper’s public career. However, reports suggest Angela was fired from her job for allowing Lil Tay to record Instagram videos on her client’s properties. Angela has denied the claims, suggesting “I resigned for my daughter’s career and her bright future.”

Meanwhile, Christopher, works as an attorney and author. Prior to Lil Tay’s death, Christopher and Angela were engulfed in a bitter custody battle which saw the two make shocking allegations about each other.

The custody battle between Lil Tay’s parents.

Lil Tay disappeared from social media in 2018. Shortly after, Lil Tay’s Instagram account began posting messages that claimed that her father was abusive. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Chris denied the allegations, suggesting instead that Angela was complicit in allowing Lil Tay to participate in dangerous stunts. “I disagreed with most of the social media activity,” Chris said. He was ultimately granted custody of the teen star, and she was ordered by the court to return to Canada.

