Who Is Lil Tay's Brother? Everything We Know About the Aspiring Rapper Lil Tay has reportedly died at just 14-years-old. In a statement announcing her death, her family revealed that her brother Jason Tian also died. By D.M. Aug. 9 2023, Published 10:36 p.m. ET

On Aug. 9, 2023, a message appeared on Lil Tay's Instagram account announcing that the teen rapper died at 14-years-old. The statement, believed to have been shared by another member of Lil Tay’s family, revealed that the internet sensation’s brother also died. The statement explained that the circumstances around the untimely tragedy were “under investigation” and the family asked for privacy to mourn their losses.

So, amid all of the confusion about what happened to Lil Tay, many want to learn more about her brother. According to reports, he also died and was 21-years-old. Here's what we know about Lil Tay's older brother, Jason Tian, and how he influenced her career.

Who is Lil Tay’s brother, Jason Tian?

According to The Cut, Jason tried to have a rap career of his own prior to posting videos of Lil Tay online. He managed a YouTube channel with little success, under the rap name Rycie. The publication suggested that Jason was the mastermind behind Lil Tay’s persona. He coached her into making vulgar statements on camera.

Lil Tay had a controversial run on social media, which started in 2018. Claire Hope, commonly known by her rap persona Lil Tay, gained popularity after videos emerged showing the then-9-year-old in expensive cars and even more lavish homes. Her flashy lifestyle, combined with the use of explicit language, made Lil Tay a popular face online. However, her rise to viral stardom was met with a slew of criticism.

Many, including hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, slammed Lil Tay’s parents and suggested that the pre-teen should “be in school learning how to be a little girl not a dumb a-- grown person.” Snoop implied that Jason was behind Lil Tay's internet persona. Jason never responded to the claim.

In May 2018, a video emerged online showing Lil Tay being coached by a male voice that never appeared on camera. And while the identity of the person behind the camera was never revealed, some believed it was Jason.

Lil Tay being coached what to say by her brother... SAD! pic.twitter.com/lJi7o2AXnp — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 21, 2018

Shortly after the incident went viral, Lil Tay’s Instagram account was wiped clean. A spokesperson for the rapper’s family later told BuzzFeed that the Instagram grid was cleared because Lil Tay was reshaping her public image. “I am rebranding Lil Tay ... stay tuned,” said talent manager, Diomi Cordero.

Jason set up a GoFundMe account amid a custody battle for Lil Tay.

After Lil Tay gained internet notoriety, her father, Chris Hope, sought physical custody of the teen star. Lil Tay’s mother, Hope Trian, then claimed that Chris simply wanted to capitalize off of the young rapper’s career. "He’s done many things that showed that," Hope told The Daily Beast in 2018. She also said, "Last week, Tay was searching online, and found out that Chris Hope trademarked 'Lil Tay.'"