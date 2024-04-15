Home > Viral News > Influencers Did the Ryan's World Parents Get a Divorce? Facts vs. Rumors “We had no idea Ryan’s videos were going to be such a big hit, and we’ve been putting out fun videos ever since! It’s so much fun getting to film videos as a family.” By Melissa Willets Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're a parent, chances are you've heard of the Ryan's World YouTube channel and seen many of the toy review videos. The channel has over 36 million subscribers, but its star, Ryan, began propelling the content to mega-earning status back when he was just 3 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan's parents, Shion and LoAnn Kaji, now preside over their son's reported $100 million net worth. Ryan earned his net worth from paid partnerships and merchandise spawned from his online success. But rumors are running rampant that the couple got divorced in 2023. Is the speculation true? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

So, are the Ryan's World parents divorced?

Ryan, who is 12 years old at the time of this writing, is one of the highest-earning YouTubers on planet Earth, per Celebrity Net Worth. That's pretty impressive considering his age! His parents, Shion and LoAnn, are from Vietnam and Japan, respectively, and met while attending Texas Tech University.

In 2022, Shion said about their eventual high-earning business venture, “We had no idea Ryan’s videos were going to be such a big hit, and we’ve been putting out fun videos ever since! It’s so much fun getting to film videos as a family.”

Article continues below advertisement

LoAnn has echoed the same sentiments about how filming content for the popular channel has given them special family time. They relocated from Texas to Hawaii, and as of 2022, were seemingly living a dream life of daily beach time. But is there trouble in paradise?

Well, neither parent has confirmed or denied that they are either getting a divorce or already separated. Ryan's social media accounts are also seemingly still managed by both parents. They have appeared in fairly recent posts as a family, also featuring Ryan's twin sisters, Emma and Kate.

Article continues below advertisement

LoAnn and Shionn are keeping up appearances online.

Ryan's parents have also shared photos of the family together in recent months, although not super recently. In July 2023, LoAnn notably posted about their Disney cruise, and included seemingly-happy images of the parents on a united front.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, it doesn't seem that any media outlets have obtained legal documents to suggest that the couple is no longer married. As for what the future holds for the family, they have declined to confirm when they will stop filming content even though Ryan is getting older.

Article continues below advertisement

A final word on the prospect of Ryan's parents divorcing: If this were to happen, the family has already weathered "controversy," having been accused of not disclosing paid partnerships in the past.

In a statement, they said at the time that this scandal broke, "The well-being of our viewers is always the top priority for us, and we strictly follow all platforms' terms of service and all existing laws and regulations, including advertising disclosure requirements."