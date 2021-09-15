Did RZA Go to Prison in 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'? Everything You Should Know

Did RZA Go to Prison in 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'? Everything You Should KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
There’s a reason why Wu-Tang Clan fans are obsessed with Hulu’s series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Not only does the series show us how the hit-making group featuring RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Masta Killa, U-God, Ghostface Killah, and Inspectah Deck rose to fame, it also sheds light on the hardships they faced.
Wu-Tang Clan fans already know that the group members had rough beginnings, finding themselves in trouble with the law, including RZA. Since it’s not news that RZA faced serious charges in the ‘90s, fans have one question in mind: Did RZA go to prison in Wu-Tang: An American Saga? We share the deets.
RZA went to jail for attempted murder in ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’
If you’ve been keeping up with Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, you know that RZA found himself on the wrong side of the law after defending himself.
In the episode titled, “Little Ghetto Boys,” viewers watched as RZA, aka Bobby Diggs (Ashton Sanders), was put in jail after shooting his girlfriend Mecca’s crazy ex-boyfriend in self-defense.
It’s quite ironic since Bobby moved to Steubenville, Ohio from Staten Island to get away from street violence in his old neighborhood. In the series, he finds himself in the middle of drama he has been trying to avoid.
Thanks to the support of his crew that sells “product” to post his bail, and RZA’s father, who uses their home as collateral, he is eventually released from jail in the series. On his day in court, RZA is able to tell his account of the events. With help from his impressive lawyer, RZA is able to avoid a lengthy prison stint.
Did RZA face attempted murder charges in real life?
It’s not news that showrunners tend to exaggerate details in a plot for entertainment value. While some Wu-Tang Clan members have gone through a lot in their lives, including drug issues, petty crime, and street violence, the story of RZA’s brush with the law is actually based on facts.
Per The Village Voice, RZA was tried in 1992 for felonious assault. If convicted, the rapper would have faced eight years in prison. Luckily, RZA was acquitted.
“In a way, it's double-edged in that incident,” RZA told CNN in an 2009 interview. “One, if I would've lost that, Wu-Tang wouldn't have happened. But also, it's the victory of it that inspired me and gave me the drive to go and really get serious about Wu-Tang and the things I was dealing with."
It’s safe to say that if RZA was found guilty, Wu-Tang Clan wouldn’t have existed. Life has a funny way of giving us second chances and fans are happy that RZA focused on his goals to bring the legendary group to life.
