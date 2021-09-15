Did RZA Go to Prison in 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'? Everything You Should Know

It’s not news that showrunners tend to exaggerate details in a plot for entertainment value. While some Wu-Tang Clan members have gone through a lot in their lives, including drug issues, petty crime, and street violence, the story of RZA’s brush with the law is actually based on facts.

Per The Village Voice , RZA was tried in 1992 for felonious assault. If convicted, the rapper would have faced eight years in prison. Luckily, RZA was acquitted.

“In a way, it's double-edged in that incident,” RZA told CNN in an 2009 interview. “One, if I would've lost that, Wu-Tang wouldn't have happened. But also, it's the victory of it that inspired me and gave me the drive to go and really get serious about Wu-Tang and the things I was dealing with."

It’s safe to say that if RZA was found guilty, Wu-Tang Clan wouldn’t have existed. Life has a funny way of giving us second chances and fans are happy that RZA focused on his goals to bring the legendary group to life.

