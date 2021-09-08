'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 2 Has a Similar Release Schedule to Other Hulu Shows

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 2 Has a Similar Release Schedule to Other Hulu ShowsBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 8 2021, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
Talk to any hip-hop lover and you’ll learn that the '90s music scene was unmatched. With hip-hop introducing us to the Notorious B.I.G, Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z, and more, the music genre was at its peak. And while there are few artists who are considered to be legendary hip-hop influencers, the Wu-Tang Clan easily tops the list.
So, it’s no surprise that Hulu created the series Wu-Tang: An American Saga to tell the story of how the hit-making group featuring RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Masta Killa, U-God, Ghostface Killah, and Inspectah Deck rose to fame amid New York City’s '90s crack epidemic and other hardships.
The series has far exceeded many expectations and Hulu has delivered Season 2. However, like many series on the streaming platform, the release schedule is a bit different from other rollouts. So, what can viewers expect with the Wu-Tang: An American Saga release schedule for Season 2? Get comfortable as we share the deets.
When is the official release date of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 2?
Per Decider, Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 is set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with the first three episodes available to stream.
Similar to other Hulu series, including Nine Perfect Strangers, Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 will release the remaining episodes on a weekly basis. It's not the best schedule for folks who love to binge-watch, but it's a great way to build up momentum. Keep in mind, new episodes are usually available at 12 a.m. of the set date (in this case, Wednesdays).
‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 2 features 10 episodes that will take you through fall 2021.
According to Decider, fans will be able to satisfy their Wu-Tang Clan fix over the course of 10 episodes in Season 2, just like Season 1.
The schedule is as follows:
- Episode 4: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
- Episode 5: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
- Episode 6: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
- Episode 7: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
- Episode 8: Wednesday, Oct.13, 2021
- Episode 9: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
- Episode 10: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
Whether you’re a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan or love diving into origin stories, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a great way to see how a group of men used their passion for music and brotherhood to change their lives.
Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu.