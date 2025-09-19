Simone Biles Was Accused of Writing a “Courageous Clapback” at Charlie Kirk Amid His Death The late conservative influencer called the Olympian a "sociopath" in 2021. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 19 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The news surrounding conservative influencer and Charlie Kirk's death ran rampant as many influential people shared their opinions on the fatal shooting that took his life at the age of 31. In September 2025, Simone Biles joined the list of celebrities who were accused of mourning him publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone, who has spoken out against various issues regarding the Republican Party, which Charlie was staunchly supportive of, received rumors that she had posted about his death in a blog post. But was she actually behind the post? Let's find out.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Simone Biles post about Charlie Kirk?

One week after Charlie died, a blog post with Simone's name attached surfaced. According to the Facebook account of The World Daily, the Olympian had a lot to say about the influencer's death years after he called her a "national disgrace" on his platform.

"SHE WAITED YEARS TO HAVE THE FINAL WORD," the post read. "After Charlie Kirk publicly branded her a 'national disgrace' in 2021, Simone Biles remained largely silent. Now, following his death, she has finally responded with a raw, emotional post detailing the personal h--l he put her through. Millions are calling it the most courageous and necessary clapback in sports history. Decide for yourself if this was an act of bravery or a step too far."

Article continues below advertisement

The post then linked to what was presumably a blog post written by Simone. However, the link doesn't actually include said blog. Based on the lack of information in the post, it's safe to assume the information was AI-generated, and Simone never publicly discussed Charlie nor what happened to him on Sept. 10.

Article continues below advertisement

According to For The Win, the misinformation regarding the blog post came amid several other AI-generated reports regarding athletes that went viral following Charlie's death. Two of the athletes targeted were Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. An X (formerly Twitter) user claimed that the athletes had vowed to cover Charlie's children's living and education expenses, but this proved untrue.

Shortly after Charlie Kirk’s death, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes stepped in, pledging to pay all of Kirk’s two children’s living and education expenses. This action not only eased the burden on Kirk’s family during this time of grief but also caused a stir on social media – “I’m… — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) September 11, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

A look at Simone Biles and Charlie Kirk's tumultuous relationship.

The rumor surrounding Simone allegedly writing an insulting message about Charlie came years after the influencer made some not-so-nice comments about the athlete in 2021. After Simone withdrew from the 2021 Tokyo Games due to a case of the "twisties,"a term she used to describe changes in her mental health while training. According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by fellow athletes, the twisties can come when a gymnast is practicing new flips and tricks.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie publicly scolded Simone for dropping out of the game on his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show. On the podcast, he called the gymnast a "sociopath" and told his followers that her decision to take time for herself was harmful to her fans and younger generations of athletes. "We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles," Charlie shared on his show. "If she's got all these mental health problems: don't show up."