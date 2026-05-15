Trevor Lawrence Appears to Have Really Cut Off His Signature Long Locks "AI could never." By Joseph Allen Published May 15 2026, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: X/@Jaguars

Although he's yet to win a Super Bowl, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cemented himself as the team's franchise leader, and there's reason to believe his future with the team his bright. Thus far through his public career, Trevor has been known in part because of his signature long hair.

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Now, though, it appears that hair is gone. Indeed, Trevor has apparently cut off his long hair in favor of a much shorter look. Here's what we know about the change.

Source: Mega

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Did Trevor Lawrence really cut his hair?

Some fans are understandably skeptical of reports that Trevor really cut his hair, in part because it was only a few weeks ago that an image was circulating of the quarterback with short hair that turned out to be fake. In an age of AI, it would be easy to make an image of Trevor that looked real and showed him with short hair, but wasn't based on reality. As it turns out, though, it looks like he really did cut his hair.

In the Jaguars' 2026 release schedule video, we can see Trevor getting his hair cut in what looks to be a legitimate trip to the barber. “Man, I’ve been wanting this cut for a long time,” Trevor said. He also shared a photo of himself with the new short hair alongside the caption "AI could never." Although it looks pretty real, there is some speculation that this was all a stunt, and Trevor was merely wearing a wig with his new, shorter hair.

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Is Trevor Lawrence's new hair real?

Because of all the speculation that Trevor's haircut was a stunt, the Jaguars even reposted a user who saw the quarterback in the wild. “It’s real. My son saw Trevor at Costco. Hair was cut," the user said. It seems like Trevor decided that this was the year for him to change up his look for the first time, although it's worth noting that he does have a few months to grow his hair back out before the season starts.

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The Jaguars are coming off of an unexpectedly strong showing in 2025, winning the AFC South with a 13-4 record before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs in a very close game. Their actual schedule, which was the point of the video, reflects their success last year.

The team starts the season with a visit from the Browns before returning to Denver in Week 2. They also have three prime-time games, all on the road — Thursday night in Week 9 at Baltimore, Week 14 on Monday night at Pittsburgh, and Week 16 on Sunday night at Dallas.