Trevor Lawrence Became a Father After Being Recruited by the Jaguars The athlete became a major NFL prospect since he played high school football, gaining attention during the 2021 draft. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 7 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET

As time goes on, it becomes less common for people to marry the partners they date in high school. Most people move on towards college, expanding their dating pool before choosing someone to settle down with. That's not the case for some successful athletes. It's normal for successful college football players to marry their partners before their lives change due to their NFL careers. The athletes need a supportive close circle as they navigate the challenges that come with the big leagues.

Few players find success as quickly as Trevor Lawrence. Ever since he played in high school, industry scouters knew that they were in the presence of someone special. Trevor impressed everyone with his speed and strength, quickly becoming an NFL star. Does Trevor have any children? Here's what we know about the family life of one of the biggest high school and college football prospects in recent years.

Does Trevor Lawrence have kids?

According to The Sporting News, Trevor has a daughter. The young Shae Lynn Lawrence was born in 2025, and she continues to be a source of inspiration for her father. The baby has been seen wearing a small Jaguars jersey during Trevor's games. Shae Lynn's mother is Marissa Mowry. Trevor and his wife met when they were very young. They dated in high school before they realized that they wanted to take their relationship to the next level.

Trevor and Marissa take their time before making any important decision. The couple was married for three years before they announced that they were expecting their first child. The entire family was very happy about the arrival of Shae Lynn. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback often shares images of his daughter on social media. Trevor is happy to see his baby growing up, while he gives everything he has on the field.

Trevor Lawrence made his way to the NFL with all eyes on him.

The pressure that comes with being an NFL player can't be found anywhere else. Trevor had to learn how to handle his feelings on the field from a young age. College football gives recruiters an opportunity to consider new additions for their teams. Trevor played for the Clemson Tigers when he was in college. Since he was in high school, he had already been labeled as a massive NFL prospect. His college statistics backed it up.

The Jacksonville Jaguars know how to strike when the iron is hot. Trevor was recruited by the NFL team during the 2021 draft, giving him the opportunity to start his career as a professional. Trevor had a league-high seventeen interceptions during his first season with the Jaguars. After that, he finished his second year with major improvements over his rookie season. The young player is clearly hungry to become the best version of himself that he can find within.