Deion Sanders's Struggle With Blood Clots Goes Beyond Professional Football The devastating condition has affected the college football coach for years, leading to the multiple surgeries. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 7 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Success in professional sports can come with a few injuries along the way. This is especially true in the NFL, where athletes are expected to keep their physicality up throughout a busy schedule. This process leads to many players getting hurt.

Article continues below advertisement

Retired wide receiver Deion Sanders is the only athlete to have competed in a Super Bowl and World Series. However, blood clots have sidelined the player-turned-coach repeatedly. In 2021, he underwent several foot surgeries and had two toes amputated due to his condition.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

So, why does Deion Sanders have blood clots?

Blood clots can be very dangerous. Coach Prime has been particularly open about how this condition affected him and his career. A blood clot is a semi-solid mass of blood cells and other substances that form in the patient's blood vessels (via Cleveland Clinic). The interruption of the blood flow can lead to heart attacks, deep vein thrombosis, or a pulmonary embolism. Since Deion's clots were located in his legs, it caused him pain while walking and moving on the field.

Deion has mentioned in the past that his blood clots are a hereditary condition. When the player had some of his toes removed due to the issue, Deion's mother revealed that she struggled with clots, as well as other members of the former wide receiver's family. "They were first talking about the amputation of toes, then the amputation of my leg from [the] knee down, and then they were trying to ensure that I had life," Deion said on Coach Prime.

Article continues below advertisement

"The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that and understand once upon a time you were this type of athlete and [now] you don't even know if you're gonna walk because all you feel is pain and you just want to get out of the hospital." However, he recovered and was named the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. In 2025, he signed a five-year extension worth $54 million with the college team.

Article continues below advertisement

Deion Sanders revealed his blood clots were back in 2025.

During the 2025 season, Coach Prime openly admitted that he felt that more blood clots invaded his leg (via USA Today). "Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots," Sanders said. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. ... I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing," he shared during a postgame conference.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Deion was noticeably uncomfortable on the sideline before he shared his health update, even taking off his shoe and sitting a few times. In July 2025, it was also revealed that Deion was diagnosed with bladder cancer and had surgery to remove the organ a couple of months prior.