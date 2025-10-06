Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez Was Involved in a Physical Altercation and It's All on Camera A felony battery charge was added to Mark's list of charges. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 6 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mark_sanchez

After a physical altercation was caught on camera between former NFL player Mark Sanchez and a box truck delivery driver, Mark was left with knife wounds, and he was hospitalized in Indianapolis. But what does the security footage show, and was Mark charged with any crimes related to the incident? Some are also curious about his victim's injuries and what happened to provoke the fight between the men.

According to NBC News, security footage from two hotels paints a picture of what happened when Mark allegedly attacked the driver, who is so far only referred to as P.T. in an affidavit obtained by the outlet. One recording from a nearby hotel is unclear, but, per NBC News, footage from the Marriott near where the altercation happened shows the fight much more clearly.

There is security footage of Mark Sanchez attacking a delivery driver.

Mark reportedly approached the 69-year-old truck driver, per the New York Post, when the driver arrived at a hotel to pick up cooking grease. The surveillance footage obtained by investigators reportedly shows Mark approaching the truck and reaching in to speak to the driver. When the driver, P.T., exits the truck, Mark allegedly slams him up against the truck.

The Indianapolis station Fox 59 reported that Mark had allegedly been intoxicated at the time, and he had been doing wind sprints in a nearby alley when he saw the grease exchange delivery driver in his truck. Out of fear for his life, P.T. used a knife to stab Mark multiple times in the chest. P.T. was also reportedly injured during the physical altercation. For now, the security footage has not been leaked or released to the public.

Following the incident, Mark was arrested and charged with three separate crimes related to the fight with the driver, according to ABC7 Chicago. "Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors," a police statement obtained by the outlet said.

Mark Sanchez's victim's injuries are pretty graphic.

Mark reportedly left the scene with multiple non-life-threatening wounds to his chest. P.T. was also wounded, though his injuries appear to be less severe. Still, per Fox59 News anchor Angela Ganote on X (formerly Twitter), P.T. did sustain injuries as a result of the altercation, which, according to the security footage, was instigated by Mark. Angela wrote on X that Mark's victim's "family says he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue."

New charges - a felony battery charge just added to Mark Sanchez. An upgraded charge. — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) October 6, 2025