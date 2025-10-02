Xavien Howard Revealed the Reason Behind His Retirement From Professional Football The athlete attempted to revive his career with the Indianapolis Colts before deciding to step away from the sport. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 2 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @iamxavienhoward

Some people spend their entire lives attempting to become major sports stars. Through sacrifice and effort, they work hard for their name to be remembered when all is said and done. Thriving in their designated field becomes these athletes' one and only priority. Becoming a global superstar comes with a lot of sacrifices. Aspiring athletes have to live away from their families in some cases, making it hard to cultivate relationships with those they care about the most.

Few people in the NFL love the Miami Dolphins as much as Xavien Howard. The football player shocked the world when he announced that he would be walking away from the sport in the middle of the 2025 season. Why did Xavien retire from professional football? Here's what we know about the reasons that led the player to step away from the sport for good.

Why did Xavien Howard retire from the NFL?

According to ESPN, Xavien retired from professional football because he wants to spend more time with his kids. Playing in the NFL can be demanding, with the travel schedule and practice sessions keeping athletes away from their families. In addition to scheduling conflicts, players are always at risk of sustaining an injury during a game. The lifestyle of a football player sounds exciting to some people. But for others, different priorities come to mind.

Xavien couldn't be prouder about his decision. In a statement released through his Instagram account, the former player stated: "I'm cool with that because for once I'm putting my family first and I'm proud and excited about that decision." The Miami Dolphins veteran walks away from the sport after being named a first-team All Pro, as well as playing in the Pro Bowl on four occasions during the course of his career.

Xavien Howard's net worth reflects his successful NFL career.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Xavien holds a net worth valued at $40 million. The number was estimated after taking into account the $11 million the athlete made every year when he was a part of the Miami Dolphins. People in the sports industry also get the opportunity to receive money from profitable endorsements. Xavien used these endorsements as a source of income separate from his Miami Dolphins salary.

Xavien generated enough money to enjoy a fulfilling life with his family without any major concern. The player was a part of the Baylor Bears during his college years, and once he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, he stayed with that team until it was time to call it quits. This isn't the first time Xavien wants to walk away from football. The athlete was released by the Dolphins in 2023, and he didn't play during the 2024 season.

Xavien's family gets to spend more time with the NFL star.