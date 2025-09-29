Morice Norris Can't Catch a Break in the Early Years of His NFL Career The young man used to play for Orange Coast and Fresno State during his college football trajectory. By Diego Peralta Updated Sept. 29 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @famousmoe26@

Professional football can change someone's life in an instant. A profitable contract will ensure a young athlete can support his family, become a famous star, and travel the world as an NFL icon. Unfortunately, the big leagues also bring their share of bad luck. Injuries happen, and what starts out as a hopeful dream can become an unpredictable nightmare. An athlete's future is never set in stone.

An impressive college career is what let the NFL know that Morice Norris was worth taking risks for. The young player is eager to leave a mark on the history of the sport, but the first years of his career as a professional left much to be desired. What happened to Morice? Here's what we know about the developments that turned a journey full of potential into an uncertain gamble for the Detroit Lions.

What happened to Morice Norris?

According to ESPN, Morice suffered a terrible injury during an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The nature of the injury wasn't revealed to the public, but it was stated that Morice was removed from the stadium in an ambulance. During the final quarter of the game, Morice attempted to tackle Nathan Carter. The young player's face mask collided with the running back's body in a fraction of a second.

Major injuries during sporting events need to be attended to as soon as possible in order to protect the athletes involved. Morice was immediately taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by professionals. These unpredictable outcomes can be scary for audiences to experience. The game between the Lions and the Falcons was suspended after it was determined that Morice needed to be taken to a hospital.

Some time after the accident took place, Morice commented on his social media accounts: "I'm all good, man. Don't stress it. Appreciate all the check ins and love." The rookie was aware of how concerned Lions fans were regarding his condition. Morice's injury was unusual for the sport. Collisions and accidents are commonly found within NFL games, but since the player had to be evacuated in an ambulance, the coaches involved in the encounter decided that the game needed to be suspended.

Morice Norris's professional career struggled to take off.

The twists and turns of college football are very different from the lifestyle players experience in the NFL. Morice had the time of his life playing for Orange Coast and Fresno State, but his career as a professional has run into some significant setbacks. Sports Illustrated reports that the young player was waived by the Lions ahead of the 2024 regular season, a year before he suffered a different injury during his game against the Falcons.

