Raheem Morris Is the New Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons — All About His Wife and Kids Raheem Morris is the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Who is his wife? Does he have any kids? Here's the 411 on Raheem's family life. By Melissa Willets Jan. 26 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Raheem Morris has been named the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Given this exciting news, naturally fans are wondering about the Los Angeles Rams alum's personal life.

Well, Raheem is married to a woman named Nicole and has three kids. Here's what to know about the Morris family as they make their way across the country so the New Jersey native can lead the Falcons in the 2024-2025 NFL season.

So, who is Raheem Morris' wife Nicole?

In 2012, when Raheem had just been let go as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his professional life may have been taking a hit, but his personal life was on the up and up.

This is the year that he met his future wife, Nicole Marie Moulton, per The Athletic. She had just lost her dad, and their mutual tough times led to a lasting relationship. Indeed, the couple wed in 2014. Although Raheem has a job that puts him squarely in the spotlight, he and Nicole have enjoyed keeping their relationship out of the public eye. Still, Nicole has been by her husband's side throughout his career — and now, they are embarking on their next chapter in Atlanta.

"I am overjoyed for the opportunity for my family and I to return to Atlanta as the Falcons head coach," Raheem Morris said in a press release upon the big news being announced. "We know from firsthand experience what a first-class organization Atlanta is and what this team means to its city and its fans."

Raheem Morris has three kids — and saved a child's life.

In addition to his star rising in the NFL, and having a successful marriage, Raheem is also the proud dad of three kids: Amaya, from a previous relationship, and his two children with Nicole, Maliya and Jalen. According to his father, Raheem is all about being a father himself. “Once you have children, you’re grounded,” he said in 2020. "He’s a family man. He loves it. He has responsibilities like I had when I had him. It’s not just about you anymore. He grew up.”

On one particular family vacation in Las Vegas, Raheem helped save a drowning 3-year-old boy. "My kids are all in the pool, and I hear a scream,” he recalled about the harrowing incident. “I see Wyatt laying poolside, and he’s blue.”

"And I could just feel the panic of it all, when you’re alone, and I just looked … and asked, ‘Where’s the AED machine?’” he told Good Morning America, going on to credit training he received in the wake of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering from cardiac arrest during a game.