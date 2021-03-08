YouTubers Zoella Sugg and Alfie Deyes Are Taking the Next Step in Their Relationship

Longtime vloggers / couple Zoella (Zoë) Sugg and Alfie Deyes are the latest influencers to announce a pregnancy. The British duo is also sparking marriage rumors as well.

There appears to be a baby boom going on in the world of YouTubers , as content creators continue to post vlogs that reveal that they are expanding their families.

The pair announced that they are expecting in a set of vlogs posted on March 7, but have they also just walked down the aisle? Keep reading for more on their adorable pregnancy reveal, and to find out why fans are buzzing about a potential wedding.

The couple announced the pregnancy in two vlogs — when is Zoë's due date?

When it comes to YouTube couples, Zoë and Alfie have beaten the odds. The pair first revealed that they were dating in 2013 and, they later moved in. Since then, the couple has posted a ton of content together. The longtime loves announced in March of 2021 that they are embarking on the next chapter of their relationship — parenthood. Their upcoming bundle of joy will be certified YouTube royalty.

Unsurprisingly, Alfie and Zoë shared the exciting news on both of their channels (they also later posted about it on their Instagram feeds). "Alfie and I are super, super excited to say that we are going to be parents, which is so wild," Zoë shared in her vlog on the matter, which is aptly entitled "We're Having a Baby."

"It's been the most exciting few months ever," Alfie confirmed in his video, which was also titled "We're Having a Baby." They shared that they are expecting a baby girl. Alfie and Zoë went on to confirm that her due date is in September of 2021, meaning that the two will have a little one by the time fall rolls around. Though Zoë and Alfie shared the essential pregnancy details in their vlogs, some viewers are wondering if they secretly got married.