Zoe Sugg Announced She and Alfie Deyes Are Expecting! Is a Wedding on the Way?

"We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September," Zoe wrote on Instagram on March 6, alongside clips of her pregnancy journey thus far.

Today, Zoe (Zoella) Sugg made a huge announcement: She is pregnant , and she and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes are expecting a baby girl!

In the clips, viewers can see her holding up the baby sonogram with Alfie. The 30-year-old influencer also shared her growing baby bump. The couple look elated.

Alfie, 27, posted a similar Instagram post, a video of the couple lovingly looking at the sonogram together with the caption, "We’re excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September x."

Now, people are wondering if another big step is in store for the couple: Will they be getting married? After all, they've been together for a long time.

Is Zoe Sugg engaged?

Although Zoe and Alfie have been together for eight years (since 2012), the pair don't seem to have plans for an engagement yet. But Zoe has alluded to marriage in the past. Although fans are speculating Alfie will pop the question now that they're expecting a baby, this isn't the first time people have wondered if they're tying the knot. Back in 2018, Zoe posted a photo in which she looked like she was showing off an engagement ring.

Article continues below advertisement

The photo shows them sitting together, side by side, with Zoe holding her hand as though she's showing off a ring. (Although the ring appears to be on her right hand.)

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

One Instagram user wrote, "Zoom in on her hand. Tell me that looks like an engagement ring!!" Another wrote, "Are u married, as you have a ring on your left hand?"

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Zoe has talked about marriage before in her videos, stating that she thinks Alfie will have the perfect proposal up his sleeve. She said, "I 100% know that you will plan [the proposal]...and you'll do it really nicely." Zoe and Alfie have been living together for years; they moved into a five-bedroom house in the U.K. in 2017, but were already living with each other a few years before that.

Article continues below advertisement

Another question fans have is whether or not Zoe and Alfie will be vlogging about their pregnancy experience. If you follow Zoe on social media (she has 9.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.8 million subscribers on YouTube) and/or Alfie (he boasts 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube), then you know the couple likes to share beautiful, aspirational, and curated photos and videos of their life together.

Others fans have joked that this news just makes them feel old. (A lot of us watched Zoe back when we were teenagers.) "Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are having a baby and I feel like my teenage years are over," one Twitter user said.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are having a baby and I feel like my teenage years are over. — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) March 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

"Zoe Sugg is pregnant?? Zoella and Alfie having a baby? My childhood...," another fan mused. "alfie deyes and zoe sugg are having a baby and i have never felt older in my life," one person joked.

Article continues below advertisement

ZOE SUGG IS PREGNANT?? ZOELLA AND ALFIE HAVING A BABY? MY CHILDHOOD... pic.twitter.com/c1gYQuq4Oq — ً (@ilysbhood) March 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

alfie deyes and zoe sugg are having a baby and i have never felt older in my life — Callum Markie (@callummarkie) March 6, 2021 Source: Twitter