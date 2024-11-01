Home > Entertainment According to Astrologers, Diddy's Birth Chart Is Super Revealing — and a Little "Weird" "He has his Mars square to his Sun and Mercury in Scorpio, so this is a recipe for anger issues." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 1 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It looks like Diddy will be celebrating his birthday behind bars for years to come. The disgraced Bad Boy Records founder is turning 55 years old on November 4, and the Scorpio hip-hop star will definitely not be throwing one of his now-infamous parties.

Shortly after his arrest, many astrologers took to social media to share what Diddy's zodiac sign and birth chart reveal about his legal troubles, and what Diddy can expect in his future.

Some believe Diddy is a Scorpio Sun, Capricorn Rising, and Virgo moon.

In a TikTok video shared by @tarafromearth, the astrologer looks at Diddy's birth chart — his exact birth time is not known — and explains what each element says about the "I'll Be Missing You" artist. "His sun is Scorpio, opposing Saturn in the third house. This tells me a lot about the power dynamic between him and his father, but also the distance between them," she starts her reading. "Saturn can also represent Karma, so he took on a lot of karmic weight from the father."

Diddy spoke about his father before his arrest and revealed that he was a drug dealer, but he didn't find out until years after his death. "I’m definitely like him, but I’m just doing it in a legal way," he said according to The Root.

Tara went on to add that Diddy's "Saturn retrograde is in Taurus as well so this is learned behavior from the father on how to make money." She also detailed how he has "a lot of ninth house" which explains his need for art as a creative outlet, and continues his karmic entanglement with his father.

Another astrologer named Desiree also examined Diddy's birth chart and said, "It's giving weird." "He has his Mars square to his Sun and Mercury in Scorpio, so this is a recipe for anger issues... especially when things don't go your way," she explained. "His Mars is also square to Saturn, which just draws in anger issues and physical outbursts." She continued, "Sexually as well, Mars in Aquarius people are a little weird."

Diddy earned his nickname Puffy due to his anger issues.

Long before his downfall, Diddy was known for his anger — and it was his mom who came up with his nickname Puffy because of his tendency to huff and puff when things did not go his way as a child. That anger continued into adulthood, as detailed in Rolling Stone's exposé titled "Sean Combs' History of Violence."

Source: X Diddy with ex Kim Porter.

The abuse allegations dated back to Diddy's time in college, where he allegedly beat up a woman outside her dorm room. He was also said to have beat up a music executive who was having a relationship with his ex Kim Porter, leaving him bloody in his hotel room during L.A. Reid's wedding in Italy in the summer of 2000.