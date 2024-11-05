Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Did You Know There Are Two Jon Favreaus? Here's the Difference Between the Jons While Jon the director has a luxurious curly mop of hair, Jon the podcaster has straight hair and a penchant for politician's suits. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 5 2024, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ebfavs Jon Favreau (L) and Jon Favreau (R)

If you keep up with Hollywood and politics, you may be a little confused by the fact that Jon Favreau seems to be everywhere. Not only does the prolific actor/director have his hands in all the Marvel hits of the last decade, but he runs a podcast called Pod Save America. So how does he find time for it all?

Article continues below advertisement

He finds time for it all by being two completely different people. Yes, it's true. There are two Jon Favreaus, which may shock those who haven't really paid attention to what one or the other looks like. One, a wildly successfully Hollywood heavyweight who has managed to drive multiple movies to success. Another, a progressive former aid to President Barack Obama whose podcast touches on topics important to Democrats and leftists. Here's the difference between the two.

Source: MEGA Jon Favreau - actor and director

Article continues below advertisement

This is Jon Favreau, actor and director, and the difference between himself and his younger name twin.

Jon the movie director was born in 1966, in Queens, New York. He has been inspired in his career by famed director Martin Scorsese, and is known for his role as Happy in Marvel's Iron Man franchise.

In addition, he directed Iron Man, Elf, Iron Man 2, 2019's The Lion King, and the eagerly-anticipated upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu among other mega-hit roles. He has been married to Joya Tillem since 2000, and they share three children: Max, Madeleine, and Brighton Rose.

Article continues below advertisement

His niche doesn't lie in politics, but luckily for him there's another Jon who reps their name in the political arena. This would be Jon Favreau the younger, no relation. While Jon the director has a luxurious curly mop of hair, Jon the podcaster has straight hair and a penchant for politician's suits.

Article continues below advertisement

This is Jon Favreau, the political podcaster and former aide to President Obama.

The other Jon worked as Obama's speechwriter during his time in office, and although he is considered a progressive, Jon's voice is often respected by many across the aisle for his measured approach to politics and his thoughtful takes on today's issues.

HOLD ON. i just found out there is a *separate* guy named jon favreau who is the pod save america guy. this whole time i thought jon favreau the filmmaker was just really involved in pod save america but being lowkey about it — olivia stowell (@oliviastowell) November 5, 2024 Source: X / @olivastowell

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside other former Obama aides Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor, their podcast Pod Save America delves into topics Americans care about. Their goal is to make things easy to understand and relatable, so they can help people, "figure out what matters and how they can help," per the podcast's informational page. Podcaster Jon is married to Emily Black, and they share two children together: Charlie and Teddy.

Source: Instagram / @jfavs Jon Favreau - political podcaster, former Obama aide

Article continues below advertisement

Although you wouldn't think their paths would cross, apparently they have met. In one Instagram post, Jon the podcaster, born in 1981, said that they met after exchanging emails, and Hollywood Jon simply quipped, "Jon Favreau squared!"