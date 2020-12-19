Yup, Jon Favreau Actually Brought This Beloved Jedi to 'The Mandalorian'

The Star Wars franchise has definitely been put through its paces. While the first three movies are considered the "holy trinity" of the cinematic space opera universe, it's almost as if George Lucas' original vision is now being supplanted, at least in the collective minds of modern viewers, but other films, video games, and series.

The Mandalorian seems to be the most beloved of the "off-shoots" and it might have to do with who was the Jedi at the end of Season 2.

One of the biggest reasons The Mandalorian is receiving so much praise from both critics and OG fans alike is that Favreau tends to approach many of his projects as a fanboy himself of sorts: he strives to have such a personal resonance with the characters and that, blended with his ability to churn out blockbuster hits that resonate with so many people, has helped turn the Disney+ program into one of the most beloved pieces of Star Wars entertainment out there.

Yes, the Luke Skywalker, the same main protagonist of the original Star Wars films, the same man who many cried Rian Johnson "ruined" in The Last Jedi - that Luke Skywalker.

SPOILER ALERT! If you're all caught up with The Mandalorian's second season and are well versed in Star Wars lore (or honestly, you just need to know that the movie exists to figure out who the Jedi is at the end of the latest episode), then you'll recognize that Jedi is none other than Luke Skywalker.

Favreau instead opted to expand the Star Wars lore of the Mandalorian tribe and delve deeper into the backstories of one of the franchise's most beloved characters: Boba Fett.

We've delineated the timeline of events that The Mandalorian takes place in previously, but it basically falls in between that 25 year period between the end of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. So it's a perfect little filler and helps to provide a bit of an "immediate sequel" feel to the OG Star Wars films, without the need to go and try and exactly expand on that narrative.

'The Mandalorian' Season 2 ending explained:

Mando, Fennec, Bo-Katan, Cara Dune, and Koska Reeves sneak onto Moff Gideon's Imperial Cruiser for a dual purpose: to steal back Bo's Darksaber, and to rescue Baby Yoda aka "Grogu," Din's new BFF and all-around adorable little guy. Din battles with the DT's and almost loses to one before cutting its head off, and the Mandalorian opens an airlock and sens another hurtling off into space. Classic.

Din ends up at Grogu's cell where he confronts Moff Gideon. Moff tells the Mandalorian that he's already extracted the baby Yoda's blood so he doesn't need him anymore. Of course, when Mando goes to pick the little green guy up, Moff tries to attack him with the Darksaber and the two fight. Din bests him in combat and forces Moff to surrender.

Bo-Katan sees Din with the Darksaber but won't accept it from the Mandalorian because it's rightfully his as he defeated Moff in combat. While the two of them are at a Darksaber standoff, they realize they're in big trouble: Dark Troopers return to the cruiser thanks to the rocket thrusters in their suits. They begin to surround the bridge and close in on the heroes. But then, an X-Wing docks.

From out of the X-Wing comes Luke Skywalker, lightsaber in hand he destroys the Dark Troopers. Once it's revealed it's Luke, he lets Mando know that Grogu is a powerful force user, but he needs training. It becomes clear that Mando and Grogu must go their separate ways, but as a parting gift, Mando removes his helmet so the little guy can see his face one final time.

What happens is a nice little role reversal of human-Yoda mentoring. Luke was trained by an old green Yoda, and now he's going to be the master to a tiny green, big-eared Grogu. Now, Din is the wielder of the Darksaber and it looks like it's his to keep

Unless something happens in The Mandalorian Season 3 that separates him from it. But his possession of this ancestral weapon of the Mandalore homeland opens up a whole bunch of other questions like: is Din technically the leader of all the Mandalorians? And since he seems a bit more lax in following his faith, will that cause problems with other Mandalorians?