As the 'Dino' Franchise Evolves Again, Where's the Cast of 'Dino Dan'? With fans excited for the spinoff 'Dino Dex,' let's catch up with the stars of 'Dino Dan,' the Canadian children's series that started it all.

If you watched the Canada’s TVOkids or the U.S. channel Nick Jr. in the 2010s, you might have chanced upon Dino Dan, a children’s series about a young paleontologist in a modern-day world where dinosaurs still roam the earth.

Dino Dan ran for two seasons between 2010 and 2011 and inspired two TV spinoffs. Actually, make that three! Deadline reported in July 2023 that another follow-up, Dino Dex, was in production for Prime Video and TVOkids, among other outlets. On that note, here are updates on the Dino Dan cast members...

Jason Spevack (Dan Henderson)

Source: YouTube/Dino Kids Jason Spevack and Trek Buccino in 'Dino Dana: The Movie'

Jason stayed on screen after Dino Dan with roles in the TV series Being Human, Murdoch Mysteries, Alphas, and Cracked. And though he has kept a low profile in recent years, he did reprise the part of Dan Henderson in the 2013 series Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures, the 2017 series Dino Dana, and the 2020 Dino Dana TV movie.

Isaac Durnford (Cory Schluter)

Isaac’s screen career ended with Dino Dan, as it turns out. During his child-acting years, though, Isaac appeared in the 2007 straight-to-video movie A Dennis the Menace Christmas and the 2007 theatrical release Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium.

Sydney Kuhne (Angie)

Sydney, on the other hand, is still acting. In 2023, she appeared in episodes of the Canadian TV shows Robyn Hood and SkyMed. And in September 2022, Deadline reported she had been cast as one of three leads in an FX comedy pilot about “a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.”

Jaclyn Forbes (Kami)

Jaclyn has become a content creator and professional makeup artist with impressive following on TikTok and YouTube. In 2020, she posted a TikTok video of herself re-enacting one of her Dino Dan scenes.

Allana Harkin (Mom)

After Dino Dan, Allana became a co-executive producer, segment director, and occasion actor on the TBS current affairs show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. In 2023 she directed an episode of the Canadian TV series Popularity Papers, and she served as executive producer and director of a TV comedy titled Nesting.

Ricardo Hoyos (Ricardo)

Ricardo moved on from Dino Dan with a starring role as Zig Novak in the TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class and the TV movie Degrassi: Don’t Look Back. He also played Tripp Summers in the 2018 Transformers film Bumblebee. And in 2022, he recurred as Heraldo in the CW teen drama Riverdale.

Trek Buccino (Trek Henderson)

Trek got his own Dino Dan spinoff, Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures, in 2013. And like his onscreen older brother, he returned for the Dino Dana series and movie. The actor now has a podcast called Deck Treks, which covers the Commander offshoot of the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering.