You've probably seen Aaron Goldenberg online, acting in his "Mean Gays" series on TikTok and Instagram. But outside of social media, Aaron is also an actor, credited with roles in Swarm on Prime Video, The Righteous Gemstones on Max, and First Wives Club on BET. But in between these roles, Aaron writes himself into sassy comedic characters for his social media sketches, rightfully earning him more than one million followers on TikTok alone.

Aaron took the time to talk with Distractify to answer a few quick questions, spilling on the most famous person in his DMs and his favorite online creators.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

AG: I grew up very Christian, so I’m pretty sure my first concert (that wasn’t a youth group event) was for the band Skillet... Or maybe it was Carmen. One of the two for sure.

Source: Getty Images

What's your most-used emoji?

AG: Not sure I have just one, but looking at my phone, my top 4 are 😜😘🥹🙏 and that seems right.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AG: I overthink this all the time, which is probably why I don’t currently have any tattoos. But if I had to choose right now, I really like the placement of the upper forearm, and I would probably get an equality symbol, like just an = sign. I’ve seen that on a lot of guys and I like it.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

AG: Okay — this is actually a trio, but I am LOVING the collabs by @carodeery, @viennaayla, and @pgally. They’re all hilarious and you can just tell they’re having so much fun.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

AG: Flight... Easy. Next.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

AG: Nobody ever says this, but I would just need a cell phone, a satellite, and a yacht with plenty of fuel to make it home. I have no intention of staying stranded.

Talk about the best fan interaction you've ever had.

AG: A recent one that comes to mind is when I was visiting LA. I was out dancing with some friends, and I could see this guy and his boyfriend walking towards me. He took out his phone and began to type. Sign language is something I spent time learning during the pandemic, so I motioned to get his attention and signed “Are you deaf?” He said “Yes!” And I responded, “I know sign language!” His face lit up, and we chatted for several minutes. I learned ASL in a vacuum of isolation, so getting to interact with a fan in that language was such a gift.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

AG: If we’re talking about the amount of followers, probably Chrissy Teigen. If we’re talking “Holy s--t I’ve watched your movies/TV for so many years and I can’t believe you follow me and messaged me back,” Zooey Deschanel.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

AG: I feel like most big celebrities are always working — so I’d honestly just want to switch lives for a day with someone who’s on an amazing, well-deserved vacation.

Share a photo from your camera roll that makes you laugh every time you see it.

Source: Twitter/@jwanonimo

AG: Took a screenshot of this tweet. It’s a still from one of our first "Mean Gays" videos, and I just think it’s hilarious. I’ve always loved the X-Men, so yeah.

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?

AG: Oh yes. A couple of times I’ve thought I posted a “close friends” story on Instagram, only to realize later that it was set to “everyone.” I’ve also posted a funny video on TikTok only to delete it a couple of minutes later because I’m CONVINCED it’s no longer funny.

Where do you get your artistic inspiration?

AG: I get artistic inspiration from life, funny observations, and lots of daydreaming in hypotheticals. For instance, my series “When she doesn’t know her husband is gay” is absolutely how I sadly imagine things could have gone for my life if I’d never come out of the closet.

What is your No. 1 distraction?